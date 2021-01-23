Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 25

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BOBCATS GET SWEEP
Tim Piechowski and Lars Rodne scored goals 32 seconds apart in the second period and the Bismarck Bobcats defeated the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-1 on Saturday night to sweep an NAHL weekend series at the VFW Sports Center.
Piechowski snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal at 12:10 and Rodne made it a two-goal lead at 12:42.
Ben Troumbly and Grant Ahcan added goals and Ian Shane stopped 33 of 34 shots he faced as Bismarck improved to 11-10-3 on the season.
The Bobcats face the Fairbanks Ice Dogs next week on Saturday and Sunday in Marshall, Minn.
MARAUDERS PILE UP NINE WINS
The University of Mary indoor track and field team collected nine wins and posted three NCAA qualifying marks at the Marauders Invite Saturday.
D'Andra Morris triple jumped 39 feet to eclipse the NCAA qualifying mark, and win the event. Teammates Cali Modglin (38-7) and Arianna Passeri (38-6) also qualified for indoor nationals, placing second and third.
Taylor Hestekin and Bonet Henderson set new fieldhouse records.
Hestekin added the mile record (5:08.79) to her ledger after blazing the best 1,000 last weekend.
Henderson beat her own mark in the 60, this time running 7.70 after 7.73 last week.
Elizabeth Acheson won the 600 (1:34.36) and teamed with Morgan Hertz, Courtney Dembrowski and Ava Grimm to win the 1,600 relay (4:03.69) in the triangular with MSU-Moorhead and Dickinson State.
On top of qualifying for nationals in the triple jump, Passeri won the long jump (18-3).
Other U-Mary winners were Tereza Bolibruch (60 hurdles, 8.97 seconds) and Nicole Kramchynsky (shot put, 40-05).
The Marauders return to action Feb. 6 with split meets at home and NDSU.
KASS CLIPS MARK
Jesse Kaas from the University of Mary set a fieldhouse record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:04.70 at the Marauders Invite Saturday.
Kaas broke the 1K mark last Saturday.
Also Saturday, Dillon Kovash cleared 14 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault for a fieldhouse mark.
Tommy Rumpza picked up two wins on the day. The St. Paul, Minnesota, product claimed first in the 400 in 52.01. He also teamed with Logan Myers, Isaac Huntington and Jeremiah Morrissette to win the 1,600 relay.
Astley Davis (triple jump and high jump), Ethan Decker (50), Joey Patchen-Mills (600), Dawson Strom (5K) and Morrissette (200) earned second-place finishes.
ZAJDZINSKI LEADS WAY
University of Mary senior Abby Zajdzinski had the top combined time in a pentathlon against Northern State on Saturday.
Zajdzinski totaled 2:55.47 in the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 freestyle and 100 individual medley.
Rylie Webb (2:56.01) was second and Victoria Murillo (2:58.50) third.
Murillo (50 free, 50 breaststroke), Zajdzinksi (50 fly, 50 backstroke), Andrea Smith (100 fly) and Webb (100 IM) were individual winners.
The Marauders compete in the NSIC championships beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Sioux Falls.