Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 24

Henderson beat her own mark in the 60, this time running 7.70 after 7.73 last week.

Elizabeth Acheson won the 600 (1:34.36) and teamed with Morgan Hertz, Courtney Dembrowski and Ava Grimm to win the 4x400 relay (4:03.69) in the triangular with MSU-Moorhead and Dickinson State.

On top of qualifying for nationals in the triple jump, Passeri won the long jump (18-3).

Other winners were Tereza Bolibruch (60 hurdles, 8.97 seconds) and Nicole Kramchynsky (shot put, 40-05).

The Marauders return to action Feb. 6 with split meets at home and NDSU.

KASS CLIPS MARK

Jesse Kaas from the University of Mary set a fieldhouse record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:04.70 at the Marauders Invite Saturday.

Kaas broke the 1K mark last Saturday.

Also Saturday, Dillon Kovash cleared 14 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault for a new fieldhouse mark.

Tommy Rumpza picked up two wins on the day. The St. Paul, Minnesota, product claimed first in the 400 in 52.01. He also teamed with Logan Myers, Isaac Huntington, Jeremiah Morrissette to win the 1,600 relay.