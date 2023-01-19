Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 20

TWO BOBCATS NAMED

Patrick Johnson and Calvin Hanson of the Bismarck Bobcats have been selected for the North American Hockey League's 2023 Top Prospect's Tournament.

The Top Prospects Tournament is an all-star event for players without college commitments, with players being selected by their team's coaches.

Johnson, Bismarck's two-year captain, is the team's assist and points leader. Hanson has been Bismarck's best goal-scorer the past two months, scoring nine goals in that span and has 23 points in 33 games for fourth on the team.

Last year's tournament was beneficial for an ex-Bobcat. Quinn Rudrud scored a pair of goals and committed to NCAA Division I Alaska-Fairbanks soon after.

This year's tournament will be held at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Penn., Feb. 6-7.