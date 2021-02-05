Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 6

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

UND ANNOUNCES FOOTBALL PROTOCOLS

The University of North Dakota and the Alerus Center have set game day protocols for the spring football season.

Starting with the Saturday, Feb. 20 season opener against Southern Illinois, attendance will be limited to 32 percent of capacity, up to 4,000 spectators.

If available, single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to the general public via ticketmaster.com. Single-game tickets will also be available at the Alerus box office on gameday, based on availability.

Usual season ticket locations may not be available for some ticket holders. Seating will be spaced out in pods for physical distancing between groups of fans.

Tailgating will not be allowed in any parking lots. No recreational vehicles, buses or trailers are allowed in the lots.

Masks will be required upon entering the Alerus Center and must be worn for the duration of the game unless actively eating or drinking. Select concession stands will be open.

