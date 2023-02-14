BOBCATS PROMOTE BE KIND TOUR

The Bismarck Bobcats will be heading to local schools for their Be Kind Tour, the anti-bullying program.

Bobcats players will be going into classes in grades 3-5 at Jeanette Myhre Elementary (Feb. 22), Roosevelt Elementary (Feb. 27), Lewis & Clark (March 1), St. Mary's (March 6), Northridge Elementary (March 13), Sunrise Elementary (March 14) and Roosevelt Elementary in Mandan March 20. The complete schedule is still being finalized.

The Bobcats first started the program in 2021.

"The Be Kind Tour might be the single most important program the organization has done in its 26-year history," team owner Thom Brigl said.

The Bobcats are joining American Resurfacing Inc. for the tour.

"Being bullied can impact and affect someone for the rest of their life," owner Scott Olson said. "It can result in bad grades, low self-esteem and even suicide. Too many kids are being hurt and we strongly feel we need to spread awareness."

NHSC HOSTING TOURNEY IN MARCH

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is hosting the American Indian Higher Education Consortium Basketball Tournament March 30-April 2.

AIHEC operates more than 75 campuses in 16 states from more than 250 federally recognized Indian Tribes. NHSC first hosted the tournament in 2018.

Teams can register through Feb. 23. NHSC is also seeking sponsorships for the event. For more information contact Alisha DeCoteau at adecoteau@nhsc.edu.