Area Sports Briefs: April 16

BOBCATS GAME POSTPONED

Bismarck's crucial road finale in Minot Friday evening was postponed due to continued issues with roads after the winter storm this week.

The game in Minot will be played Monday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. regardless of the result of Saturday's game in Bismarck.

The Bobcats now turn their attention to Saturday's home finale against Minot, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at the VFW Sports Center. Bismarck must win Saturday's game to force Monday's in Minot to matter for the playoff chase.

MARY GOLFERS TIED FOR EIGHTH

The University of Mary's men's golfers completed the second of three days at the NSIC Friday morning and afternoon.

The Marauders golfers find themselves tied for eighth with the University of Sioux Falls (623 team scores) after the second day of competition. Upper Iowa continues to lead with a team score of 588.

Mary's top golfer is Cody Brunner, who is tied for 20th after carding a one-over-par 73 on round two for a two-day total of 153, 10 shots behind Thomas Huettl of Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa's Nolan Leaton (143).

Benett Persoon is tied for 28th with a 155, Gavin Argent is tied for 38th with a 158, Alex Wilson is tied for 45th with a 161, and Tyrce Halter is in 49th with a score of 168.

The final round of the men's championship gets underway at 9 a.m. this morning, with the top-five golfers being named NSIC All-Tournament, and the team champion earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional.

