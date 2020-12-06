 Skip to main content
area-scores, Tu, 12-8-20
agate

area-scores, Tu, 12-8-20

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 6, DAKOTA COLLEGE BOTTINEAU 5

DCB;1;2;2;--;5

UM;1;3;2;--;6

First period: 1. DCB, Zane MacDonald (Riley Olson) 3:33. 2. UM, Zach Garrett (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 18:11.  

Second period: 3. DCB, Olson (MacDonald, Geoff Dick), 1:17. 4. DCB, Olson (Dick), 2:30. 5. UM, Witzke (Andrew Heckaman, Drew Lenertz), 9:11. 6. UM, Riley Scanlon (Kyler Moore, Drew Lenertz) PP, 12:34. 7. UM, Seth Cushing (Alex Flicek), 14:18. 

Third period: 8. DCB, Tyson Pringle (Nick Vercaigne), 5:51. 9. DCB, Ryan Patterson, 16:28. 10. UM, Cushing (Hugelen, Andrew Heckaman), PP, 18:20. 11. UM, Witzke (Cushing, Flicek), PP, 19:06.

Goalie saves: DCB -- Matt Trulsen 34 saves. U-Mary -- Kyle Hayden 31 saves.

Penalties: U-Mary 3 for 6 minutes. DC 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;8;3;0;0;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0

Miami;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;3;0;0;0;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Miami 1, OT

St. Cloud State 4, Denver 3

Sunday, Dec. 6

North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3

St. Cloud State 5, Nebraska-Omaha 3

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Western Michigan vs. Colorado College, 11:35 a.m.

Denver vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.

Miami vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

NAHL

ABERDEEN 2, BISMARCK 1, SO

(Saturday)

Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;1;--;1

Bismarck;0;0;1;0;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).

Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.

Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.

Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;4;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

Maryland;8;4;2;18

Maine;8;4;0;16

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;11;3;0;22

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;6;1;5

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO

Minot 2, Austin 0

Lone Star 3, New Mexico 1

Sunday, Dec. 6

Maryland 5, New Jersey 4

Lone Star 5, New Mexico 1

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Maine at Northeast

Friday, Dec. 11

Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Danbury

Northeast at Maine

New Mexico at Lone Star

Odessa at Shreveport

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7

 Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

New Jersey at Danbury

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2

U-Mary 6, Dakota College-Bottineau 5

College women’s basketball

Mayville State 81, Oak Hills Christian 22

Montana State 84, North Dakota 72

North Dakota State 82, Wisconsin-Green Bay 66

0
0
0
0
0

