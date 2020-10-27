Area Scores: Oct. 28

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
JAMESTOWN 3, LEGACY 0
Legacy;24;22;19
Jamestown;26;25;25
LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 6, Sierra Knoll 5, Breena Sand 8, Camaryn Beasley 3, Isabella Ternes 6, Micah Nagel 6. Blocks: Sorensen 0.5, Ternes 0.5. Assists: Kristin Ness 1, Sand 1, Kennedy Johnson 1, Beasley 27, Nagel 1. Digs: Sorensen 12, Ness 25, Sand 18, Johnson 3, Beasley 7, Ternes 5, Nagel 2. Aces: Sand 1, Beasley 3, Terne 1, Madi Colby 1.
JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.
Records: Legacy 9-7; Jamestown 14-2.
MANDAN 3, MINOT 0
Mandan;25;25;25
Minot;17;14;20
MANDAN – Kills: Taylor Leingang 10, LaReena Mosbrucker 7, Morgan Sheldon 7. Blocks: Mosbrucker 1, Sheldon 0.5, Sydney Gustavsson 0.5. Assists: Gustavsson 28. Digs: T.Leingangf 12, Elizabeth Felderman 11,v Piper Harris 11. Aces: Emily Tomas 4, T.Leingang 1, Harrison 1, Gustavsson 1.
MINOT – No statistics provided.
Records: Mandan 10-4; Minot 7-10.
WATFORD CITY 3, DICKINSON 1
Dickinson;25;16;12;22
WC;20;25;25;25
DICKINSON – No statistics provided.
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 15, Emma Mogen 11, Ashley Holen 10, Jesscia Mogen 5, Kyley Barnett 2, Laney Hartel 1, Riley Faller 1. Blocks: Holen 2, Spacher 1.5, J.Mogen 1.5, Hartel 1, Faller 0.5. Assists: Faller 37, Jeanine Miller 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: J.Mogen 22, Barnett 18, E.Mogen 13, Faller 10, Miller 7, Holen 4, Spacher 2. Aces: E.Mogen 3, J.Mogen 3, Faller 1, holen 1, Lexi Moberg 1.
Records: Watford City 4-12; Dickinson 2-13.
WATFORD CITY 3, WILLISTON 0
(Monday)
Williston;18;12;14
WC;25;25;25
WILLISTON -- Stats unavailable.
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Madison Spacher 9, Ashley Holen 5, Emma Mogen 5, Jessica Mogen 4, Jeanine Miller 1, Laney Hartel 1. Assists: Riley Faller 19, Spacher 1, J.Mogen 1. Digs: Kyley Barnett 8, Jessica Mogen 6, E.Mogen 4, Riley Faller 4, Miller 2, Hartel 1. Blocks: Holen 3, E.Mogen 1, J.Mogen 1, Hartel 1, Faller 1, Spacher .5. Aces: Faller 3, Holen 3, E.Mogen 2, Spacher 2, Hartel 1, J.Mogen 1, Lexi Moberg 1, Kaylee Dewhirst 1.
Records: Watford City 3-12; Williston 0-14.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
FLASHER 3, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 0
SC;20;14;20
Flasher;25;25;25
SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Kills: Malina Reynolds 8, Dedra Wood 6, Kurstn Fuller 6, Alyssa Larson 5. Blocks: Reynolds .5, Wood .5. Aces: Reynolds 2, Larson 1, Brynn Fuller 1, Gabriell Kraemer 1. Digs: K.Fuller 13, Kraemer 12, B.Fuller 9, Reynolds 7, Wood 7. Assists: Kraemer 25.
FLASHER – Kills: Tymber Boldt 11, Faith Marion 8, Leandra Schmidt 3. Aces: Peyton Black 2, Boldt 1, McKenzee Doepke 1. Digs: Boldt 10, Marion 6, Schmidt 5, Black 3. Assists: Doepke 22.
Records: Flasher 14-1.
CENTER-STANTON 3, TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY 0
TLMM;21;21;22
CS;25;25;25
TURTLE LAKE-MERCER-MCCLUSKY – Kills: Ashlee Ketterling 4, Kaleigh Naser 4. Blocks: Kadence Reiser 2, Amy Klain 1, Naser 1. Assists: Madison Boehm 70, Ketterling 5, Klain 4. Digs: Sydney Fischer 3, Reiser 3. Aces: Reiser 3, Fischer 2.
CENTER-STANTON – Kills: Katie Kraft 6, Ember Kindsvogel 6, Bree Vosburg 4. Blocks: Kraft 1, E.Vosburg 1. Assists: Kylie Olander 22, Vosburg 1, Hannah Hoffman 1. Digs: Hoffman 21, Kraft 15, B.Vosburg 9. Aces: E.Vosburg 4, B.Vosburg 4, Hallie Sailer 3.
GARRISON 3, WASHBURN 1
Washburn;23;25;25;21
Garrison;25;22;27;25
WASHBURN – Kills: Madelyn Jennings 19, Molly Jennings 9, Ginger Goven 9. Blocks: Mo.Jennings 2, Sydney Schmidt 1. Assists: Olivia Retterath 33, Hannah Selensky 3. Digs: Jenna Retterath 14, Hannah Westrick 10, H.Selensky 9. Aces: J.Retterath 5, Grace Selensky 3, Goven 2.
GARRISON – Kills: Karli Klein 15, Haley Huesers 11, Coryssa Behles 6. Blocks: Klein 5, Emalie Jeffrey 2. Assists: Josie Westman 32. Digs: Bailey Cooper 14, Kaelie Pegors 13, Klein 11, Jeffrey 11. Aces: Behles 4, Westman 2, Cooper 2, Jeffrey 2.
HEART RIVER 3, BOWMAN COUNTY 0
BC;21;19;14
HR;25;25;25
BOWMAN COUNTY – No statistics provided.
HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylor Fagerberg 12, Meg Silbernagel 8, Shalee Praus 7. Blocks: Fagerberg 4, Praus 2. Assists: Madison Bebee 27. Digs: Silbernagel 20, Campbell Clarys 13, Jarzi Kukowski 7. Aces: Fagerberg 4, Silbernagel 1, Bebee 1, Caylee Wilke 1.
VOLLEYBALL POLL
CLASS A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Century (15);12-0;75
2. West Fargo;21-2;60
3. Jamestown;11-2;42
4. Fargo Davies;20-5;31
5T. Bismarck;9-6;6
5T. Mandan;9-4;6
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (13-5).
CLASS B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Linton-HMB (13);17-0;147
2. Thompson (2);14-1;129
3. Oakes;15-1;114
4. Langdon-E-M;14-2;112
5. Dickinson Trinity;16-1;95
6. Northern Cass;10-1;62
7. Rugby;14-3;60
8. Flasher;13-1;45
9. Grafton;13-2;34
10. Des Lacs-Burlington;11-3;11
Others receiving votes: Central Cass (11-3), Heart River (12-3), Kindred (9-2), Velva (13-3), Trenton (9-1), Kenmare (11-3), North Star (7-2), Beulah (10-3).
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS AAA
First round
Friday, Oct. 30
Jamestown (4-3) at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0), 7 p.m.
West Fargo (5-2) at Bismarck (6-1), 4 p.m., Bowl
Fargo Shanley (4-3) at Century (7-0), 7 p.m., Bowl
Mandan (4-3) at Fargo Davies (6-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
First round
Saturday, Oct. 31
Watford City (1-7) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-2), 2:30 p.m.
Central Cass (4-4) at Beulah (6-2), 3 p.m.
Devils Lake (3-6) at St. Mary’s (8-0), 1:30 p.m.
Hazen (3-4) at Kindred (5-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 43, Thompson 6
Oakes 36, Carrington 0
#4 Shiloh Christian 32, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Minot Ryan 40, Killdeer 18
#2 Lisbon 38, Harvey-Wells County 24
Grafton 42, Sargent County 12
#3 Velva 28, Bowman County 20
Dickinson 35, Nedrose 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) vs. Oakes (7-1) -- Oakes forfeits due to COVID-19
Minot Ryan (8-2) at #4 Shiloh Christian (7-2), 2 p.m.
Grafton (8-2) at #2 Lisbon (7-0), 1 p.m.
Dickinson Trinity (7-2) at #3 Velva (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Cavalier 48, Tri-State 28
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 60, North Prairie 52
Beach 34, #4 Divide County 0
Kidder County 44, Ray-Powers Lake 26
#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bye
North Border 24. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6
Towner-Granville-Upham 42, #3 Grant County-Flasher 24
Linton-HMB 24, Surrey 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) at #1 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.
Beach (6-2) at Kidder County (7-1), 2 p.m.
North Border (7-1) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 2 p.m.
Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at Linton-HMB (6-2), 2 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;6;0;0;12
Minot;4;0;2;10
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;1;5;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;0;4;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;6;1;0;12
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
Danbury;4;1;0;8
Maryland;3;2;1;7
New Jersey;1;3;3;5
NE Generals;1;4;0;2
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Odessa;2;0;0;4
New Mexico;1;1;0;2
Lone Star;1;1;0;2
Wichita Falls;0;1;1;1
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Friday, Oct. 30
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Austin at Aberdeen
Maryland at Danbury
NE Generals at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
New Mexico at Odessa
Saturday, Oct. 31
St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
New Jersey at Johnstown
NE Generals at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
Lone Star at Amarillo
New Mexico at Odessa
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Danbury at NE Generals
Thursday, Nov. 5
Fairbanks at Janesville
Friday, Nov. 6
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 7
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at Austin
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lone Star at New Mexico
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, Nov. 12
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school volleyball
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0
Center-Stanton 3, Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 0
Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Flasher 3, Shiloh Christian 0
Garrison 3, Washburn 1
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, Grant County 2
Hatton-Northwood 3, Larimore 0
Heart River 3, Bowman County 0
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Richardton-Taylor 0
Jamestown 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Kindred 3, Enderlin 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Grafton 0
Lisbon 3, Tri-State 1
Mandan 3, Minot 0
Midway-Minto 3, Hillsboro-Central Valley 0
North Star 3, Dunseith 0
Northern Cass 3, Fargo Oak Grove 1
Richland 3, Maple Valley 0
Rolla 3, Benson County 1
Rugby 3, Glenburn 0
Thompson 3, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 1
Towner-Granville-Upham 3, St. John 0
Trenton 3, Powers Lake 0
Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0
Watford City 3, Dickinson 1
West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 1
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3, Central Cass 2
