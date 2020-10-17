 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Oct. 18
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

NAHL

ABERDEEN 3, BOBCATS 0

(Saturday)

Bobcats;0;0;0;-;0

Aberdeen;1;0;2;-;3

First period: 1. Aber, Jordan Randall (Marshall Walker, Cade Neilson), 8:23.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 2. Aber, Nathan Mann (unassisted), 2:18. 3. Thomas Manty (Clayton Cosentino, Natan Vertes), 11:22.

Goalie saves: Bis – Tommy Aitken 28. Aber – Jake Sibell 25.

Penalties: Bis – 1 minor. Aber – 2 minors.

Records: Bismarck 1-3-0, Aberdeen 4-0-0.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

ST. MARY’S 3, DICKINSON 0

(Saturday)

DHS;21;14;10

SM;25;25;25

DICKINSON – Stats not provided.

ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 9, Mykendra Messer 7, Lauryn Hoesel 6, Eden Schlinger 4, Brooke Haas 1, Lydia Spies 1. Assists: Gabbi Mann 14, Avery Wanner 9, Maddy Miller 3. Aces: Wanner 3, Mann 2, Messer 2, Miller 1. Blocks: Hosel 4, Spies 3, Mykendra Messer 3, Brooke Haas 1, Leah Ross 1, Marissa Messer 1. Digs: Miller 14, Wanner 9, Schlinger 9, Mykendra Messer 5, Marissa Messer 3, Abby Weber 3, Lauren Berger 2, Mann 2.

Records: St. Mary’s 6-6; Dickinson 2-8.

LEGACY 3, WATFORD CITY 1

(Saturday)

Legacy;25;25;22;25

WC;20;23;25;22

LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 15, Breena Sand 9, Sierra Knoll 8, Camaryn Beasley 7, Isabella Ternes 3, Micha Nagel 1, Maddie Deics 1. Assists: Beasley 33, Kennedy Johnson 3, Sorensen 3, Ternes 1, Nagel 1. Aces: Johnson 5, Beasley 3, Ternes 3, Sand 3, Deics 1, Kristin Ness 1. Blocks: Ternes 1.5, Beasley 1, Sand 1, Knoll 1, Sorensen .5. Digs: Ness 18, Beasley 16, Sorensen 12, Johnson 9, Ternes 4, Nagel 3, Deics 2, Sand 2.

WATFORD CITY – No stats provided.

Records: Legacy 8-4; Watford City 1-12.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, BEACH 0

(Saturday)

HS;25;25;25

Beach;20;14;16

HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Stats not provided.

BEACH – Assists: Tessa Feldmann 6, Madi Wilhelmi 2. Kills: Megan Rising 5, Alyvia Braden 5, Riley Hauck 1. Blocks: Madi Nunberg 6, Braden 2. Digs: Rising 10, Wilhelmi 6, Hauck 5, Jenna Wojahn 5. Aces: Wilhelmi 2, Nunberg 1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.

Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1)

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.

Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2)

Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0)

Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2)

Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2)

NINE-MAN

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0)

North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1)

Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1)

Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1)

St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1)

Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1)

Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1)

FOOTBALL STANDINGS

CLASS AAA

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;6-0;6-0

Bismarck;6-0;6-0

Jamestown;3-2;4-2

Legacy;3-3;3-3

Mandan;3-3;3-3

Minot;1-5;1-5

Dickinson;1-5;1-5

Williston;0-5;0-5

Friday, Oct. 16

Mandan 34, Williston 0

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl

Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

West Fargo Sheyenne;6-0;6-0

Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1

Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3

West Fargo;4-2;4-2

Fargo South;3-4;3-4

Grand Forks Central;1-3;1-3

Fargo North;1-5;1-5

Grand Forks Red River;0-7;0-7

Friday, Oct. 16

Fargo Davies 42, Fargo Shanley 28

West Fargo Sheyenne 42, Fargo South 14

Saturday, Oct. 17

Fargo North 41, Grand Forks Red River 6

Monday, Oct. 19

Grand Forks Central at West Fargo

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College football

Dickinson State 37, Mayville State 7

Morningside, Iowa 54, Jamestown 7

Valley City State 25, Waldorf (Iowa) 21

High school football

Cavalier 56, Nelson County 14

Fargo Oak Grove 29, Northern Cass 21

Fargo North 41, Grand Forks Red River 6

North Border 52, Larimore 14

College volleyball

Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 1

Jamestown 3, Midland (Neb.) 1

High school volleyball

Bismarck Legacy 3, Watford City 1

Bismarck St. Mary’s 3, Dickinson 0

Carrington 3, Ellendale 0

Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Ryan 0

Hettinger-Scranton 3, Beach 0

Jamestown 3, Williston 1

Kenmare 3, Trenton 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Rugby 2

Valley City 3, Fargo South 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bismarck Bobcats' Chris Diver

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News