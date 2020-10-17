Area Scores: Oct. 18

NAHL
ABERDEEN 3, BOBCATS 0
(Saturday)
Bobcats;0;0;0;-;0
Aberdeen;1;0;2;-;3
First period: 1. Aber, Jordan Randall (Marshall Walker, Cade Neilson), 8:23.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 2. Aber, Nathan Mann (unassisted), 2:18. 3. Thomas Manty (Clayton Cosentino, Natan Vertes), 11:22.
Goalie saves: Bis – Tommy Aitken 28. Aber – Jake Sibell 25.
Penalties: Bis – 1 minor. Aber – 2 minors.
Records: Bismarck 1-3-0, Aberdeen 4-0-0.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
ST. MARY’S 3, DICKINSON 0
(Saturday)
DHS;21;14;10
SM;25;25;25
DICKINSON – Stats not provided.
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 9, Mykendra Messer 7, Lauryn Hoesel 6, Eden Schlinger 4, Brooke Haas 1, Lydia Spies 1. Assists: Gabbi Mann 14, Avery Wanner 9, Maddy Miller 3. Aces: Wanner 3, Mann 2, Messer 2, Miller 1. Blocks: Hosel 4, Spies 3, Mykendra Messer 3, Brooke Haas 1, Leah Ross 1, Marissa Messer 1. Digs: Miller 14, Wanner 9, Schlinger 9, Mykendra Messer 5, Marissa Messer 3, Abby Weber 3, Lauren Berger 2, Mann 2.
Records: St. Mary’s 6-6; Dickinson 2-8.
LEGACY 3, WATFORD CITY 1
(Saturday)
Legacy;25;25;22;25
WC;20;23;25;22
LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 15, Breena Sand 9, Sierra Knoll 8, Camaryn Beasley 7, Isabella Ternes 3, Micha Nagel 1, Maddie Deics 1. Assists: Beasley 33, Kennedy Johnson 3, Sorensen 3, Ternes 1, Nagel 1. Aces: Johnson 5, Beasley 3, Ternes 3, Sand 3, Deics 1, Kristin Ness 1. Blocks: Ternes 1.5, Beasley 1, Sand 1, Knoll 1, Sorensen .5. Digs: Ness 18, Beasley 16, Sorensen 12, Johnson 9, Ternes 4, Nagel 3, Deics 2, Sand 2.
WATFORD CITY – No stats provided.
Records: Legacy 8-4; Watford City 1-12.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, BEACH 0
(Saturday)
HS;25;25;25
Beach;20;14;16
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Stats not provided.
BEACH – Assists: Tessa Feldmann 6, Madi Wilhelmi 2. Kills: Megan Rising 5, Alyvia Braden 5, Riley Hauck 1. Blocks: Madi Nunberg 6, Braden 2. Digs: Rising 10, Wilhelmi 6, Hauck 5, Jenna Wojahn 5. Aces: Wilhelmi 2, Nunberg 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.
Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1)
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.
Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2)
Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0)
Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2)
Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2)
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0)
North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1)
Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1)
Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1)
St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1)
Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1)
Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1)
FOOTBALL STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;6-0;6-0
Bismarck;6-0;6-0
Jamestown;3-2;4-2
Legacy;3-3;3-3
Mandan;3-3;3-3
Minot;1-5;1-5
Dickinson;1-5;1-5
Williston;0-5;0-5
Friday, Oct. 16
Mandan 34, Williston 0
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl
Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
West Fargo Sheyenne;6-0;6-0
Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1
Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3
West Fargo;4-2;4-2
Fargo South;3-4;3-4
Grand Forks Central;1-3;1-3
Fargo North;1-5;1-5
Grand Forks Red River;0-7;0-7
Friday, Oct. 16
Fargo Davies 42, Fargo Shanley 28
West Fargo Sheyenne 42, Fargo South 14
Saturday, Oct. 17
Fargo North 41, Grand Forks Red River 6
Monday, Oct. 19
Grand Forks Central at West Fargo
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College football
Dickinson State 37, Mayville State 7
Morningside, Iowa 54, Jamestown 7
Valley City State 25, Waldorf (Iowa) 21
High school football
Cavalier 56, Nelson County 14
Fargo Oak Grove 29, Northern Cass 21
Fargo North 41, Grand Forks Red River 6
North Border 52, Larimore 14
College volleyball
Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 1
Jamestown 3, Midland (Neb.) 1
High school volleyball
Bismarck Legacy 3, Watford City 1
Bismarck St. Mary’s 3, Dickinson 0
Carrington 3, Ellendale 0
Dickinson Trinity 3, Minot Ryan 0
Hettinger-Scranton 3, Beach 0
Jamestown 3, Williston 1
Kenmare 3, Trenton 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Rugby 2
Valley City 3, Fargo South 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0
