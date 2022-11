Area Scores: Nov. 5

CLASS 11AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

CENTURY 12, FARGO DAVIES 0

At Fargo Davies High School

Century;0;6;6;0;--;12

Fargo Davies;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

No scoring.

Second quarter

Cen: Gavin Lill 31 pass from Kyan Barth (kick failed)

Third quarter

Century: Barth 37 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

No scoring.

Interceptions: Century – Gavin Lill, Tyler Birst, Jaxson Walz.

Records: Century; 5-6; Fargo Davies 7-4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 8 Century 12, No. 5 Fargo Davies 0

No. 3 Fargo Shanley 38, No. 2 Mandan 27

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

No. 8 Century (5-6) vs. No. 3 Fargo Shanley (9-2), 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 5 Fargo North 26, No. 1 Fargo South 7

No. 2 Jamestown 27, No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 13

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

No. 5 Fargo North (7-4) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (9-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 13: Central Cass (8-2) at No. 4 Beulah (9-2), 2 p.m.

Game 14: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1) at No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9:10 a.m.

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: No. 4 Cavalier (10-0) at No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.

Game 22: No. 3 North Prairie (10-0) at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 23, Noon

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 94, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 88

At Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town

BSC;42;38;8;--;88

United Tribes;41;39;14;--;94

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 15, Deonte’ Martinez 10, Evan Gross 9, Anthony Bertucci 16, Jayden Bernard 11, Daavion McCarthy 5, Zachary Morris 2, Jaden Hamilton 6, Max Tschosik 6, Jacob Prudhomme 5, Tobias Patton 4. Totals: 32-70 FG, Three-pointers: 13-29 (Bader 3, Bertucci 3, Bernard 2, Tschosik 2, Gross 2, McCarthy 1), 11-19 FT, 33 Rebounds (Hamilton 6), 22 Fouls (McCarthy 5), 27 Assists (Martinez 8), 12 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Hamilton), 9 Steals (Hamilton 2, Martinez 2).

UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Famous Lefthand 23, DK Middleton 13, Jayden Yankton 6, Sylvester Union 16, Jesse White 4, Rance Harrison 6, Tristin Davis 10, Cayden Redfield 7, Jayce Archambault 3, Tyree Whitcomb 7. Totals: 34-67 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Lefthand 2, Middleton 1, Yankton 1, Union 1, Davis 1, Archambault 1), 19-31 FT, 48 Rebounds (Middleton 8), 16 Fouls, 21 Assists (Davis 5), 14 Turnovers, 5 Blocked shots (5 with 1), 7 Steals (Middleton 3).

Records: United Tribes Technical College 2-0; Bismarck State College 0-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 78, UNITED TRIBES 63

At Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament, New Town

United Tribes;18;29;44;63

Bismarck State;13;37;60;78

UNITED TRIBES (63): Amaya Ramsey 4, Myona Dauphinais 19, Mallory Yankton 6, Kaydence Gourneau 6, Sandie Friday 8, LaTayla Pemberton 3, Jordan Jefferson 6, Jenna Sanders 5, Kelanna McClain 4, Ayonna Haas 2. Totals: 24-64 FG, 8-19 FT, 22 fouls, 43 rebounds (Dauphinais 9), 21 turnovers, 17 assists (Dauphinais 4, Friday 4). Three-pointers: 7-21 (Dauphinas 3, Gourneau 2, Pemberton 1, Sanders 1).

BISMARCK STATE (78): Ashton Kinnebrew 13, Haley Gereau 2, Katherine Fox 14, Piper Harris 3, Sydney Gustavsson 29, Rozalind Strong 8, Hadley Phil 5, Jordan Derby 4. Totals: 24-68 FG, 24-29 FT, 18 fouls, 48 rebounds (Gustavsson 9), 14 turnovers, 16 assists (Harris 5). Three-pointers: 6-26 (Kinnebrew 2, Harris 1, Gustavsson 2, Strong 1).

Records: United Tribes 0-2, Bismarck State 1-0.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 4, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 1

North Dakota;0;3;1;--;4

Nebraska-Omaha;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. UND, Ethan Frisch (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake), 1:52, (pp). 2. UND, Jackson Kunz (Nick Portz, Cooper Moore), 2:07. 3. UND, Gaber (McLaughlin), 13:51. 4, UNO, Jonny Tychonick (Victor Mancin, Ty Mueller), 19:04.

Third period: 5. UND, Gaber (Portz, McLaughlin), 11:33.

Goaltender saves: UND – 10 for 31 minutes. UNO – 9 for 29 minutes.

Penalties: UND – Drew DeRidder 21. UNO – Jake Kucharski 34.

Records: North Dakota 4-3-1, 1-0-0 NCHC; Nebraska-Omaha 4-4-1, 0-1-0 NCHC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NORTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

AT COLUMBUS, NEBRASKA

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE 1

BSC;30;25;17;25

CCC;28;20;25;16

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Reile Payne 16, Morgan Wheeler 13, Jenna Rust 12, Paige McAllister 10, Greta Gibson 8. Assists: Cam Beasley 51. Digs: Eden Schlinger 28, Wheeler 15, Payne 13, Beasley 12, McAllister 10. Blocks: Payne 1.5, McAllister 1.5, Gibson 1. Aces: Payne 1, Gibson 1.

CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Kennadi Branigan 7, Kamryn Chohon 2, Josie Richards 2, Katee Korte 6, Chelsea Fisher 14, Ashley Brown 11, Morgan Juranek 10. Assists: Chohon 50, Jill Kelly 2. Aces: Richards 2, Kelly 1, Brown 1, Juranek 1. Digs: Sander 10, Branigan 5, Kelly 22, Chohon 9, Richards 6, Fisher 3, Brown 11. Blocks: Branigan 2, Korte 2, Fisher 2, Juranek 3.

Note: BSC leads best-of-three series 1-0.

Records: Bismarck State College 32-3; Central Community College 17-20.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1

U-Mary;15;15;25;19

Duluth;25;25;20;25

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kills: Ally Gruber 10, Nehkyah Ellis 6, Reyna Isenbart 6, McKenna Kirkpatrick 4, Maddie Cooper 4, Emily Baumstarck 3. Assists: Maddy Freed 19, Kameron Selvig 7, Kaia Sueker 4, Gruber 1, Ellis 1. Saves: Ellis 5, Sueker 2, Gruber 2, Freed 1, Kirkpatrick 1, Chloe Lieser 1. Blocks: Kirkpatrick 3.5, Isenbart 2, Ellis 1, Gruber .5, Cooper .5, Baumstarck .5. Digs: Sueker 17, Ellis 8, Gruber 6, Lieser 5, Selvig 4, Freed 4, Cooper 2, Isenbart 1, Baumstarck 1.

MINNESOTA-DULUTH – Kills: Sydney Lanoue 20, Hope Schjenken 12, Grace Daak 9, Mary Satori 9, Samantha Paulsen 6, Payton Addink 4, Madison Gordon 2. Assists: Gordon 49, Kaylyn Madison 4, Paulsen 1, Daak 1, Schjenken 1. Aces: Lanoue 3, Gordon 2, Madison 2, Emma Kujawa 1. Blocks: Lanoue 1, Schjenken 1, Daak .5, Gordon .5. Digs: Madison 27, Lanoue 17, Kujawa 10, Mary Satori 9, Gordon 8, Schjenken 2, Addink 2.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 16-3 NSIC, 24-3 overall; University of Mary 5-14, 6-21.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-ins

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 8 Williston 3, No. 9 Watford City 0

No. 7 Minot 3, No. 10 Mandan 2

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 11 Turtle Mountain 0

Quarterfinals

at Dickinson High School

Thursday, Nov. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Loser-out

Game 8: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m.

Region championship

Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

First round

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 9 New Salem-Almont 3, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 0

No. 7 Washburn 3, No. 10 Standing Rock 0

Nov. 7-10 at New Salem

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later

Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later

Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.

Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later

Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later

Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

First round

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 8 Hazen 3, No. 9 Killdeer 0

No. 5 New England 3, No. 12 Mott-Regent 0

No. 7 Richardton-Taylor 3, No. 10 Heart River 0

No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton 3, No. 11 Beach 0

Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 8 Hazen, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. No. 5 New England, 25 minutes later

Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 25 minutes later

Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later

NAHL

ST. CLOUD 5, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;0;2;1;--;3

St. Cloud;0;2;3;--;5

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Bis, Julian Beaumont (Patrick Johnson, Adam Pietila), 4:56. 2. SC, Ryan Cutler (Kade Peterson, Broten Sabo), 5:18. 3. SC, Daniels Murnieks (Blake Perbix, Hunter Hanson), 12:24. 4. Bis, Drew Holt (Erik Atchison, Beaumont), 15:55, (pp).

Third period: 5. SC, Sabo (Duke Kiffin, Cutler), 0:13, (pp). 6. SC, Peterson (Chase Cheslock, Wyatt Wurst), 12:48. 7. Bis, Carter Krenke (Alexander Palchik, Landon Fleming), 13:41. 8. SC, Hanson (Perbox), 19:03, (en).

Goaltender saves: Bis – Linards Lipskis 17. SC – Will Ingemann 20.

Penalties: Bis – 5 for 10 minutes. SC – 7 for 14 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 5-8-2, 12 points; St. Cloud 7-7-1, 15 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;8;2;4;20

Minot;10;5;0;20

North Iowa;10;6;0;20

Aberdeen;7;7;3;17

St. Cloud;7;7;1;15

Bismarck;5;8;2;12

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;16;3;0;32

Northeast;10;8;1;21

New Jersey;8;11;0;16

Maine;7;7;0;14

Johnstown;5;8;2;12

Philadelphia;4;9;1;9

Danbury;2;16;0;4

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;11;4;4;26

Kenai River;12;6;1;25

Chippewa;12;7;0;24

Fairbanks;11;7;1;23

Minnesota;8;5;2;18

Anchorage;7;7;3;17

Wisconsin;6;11;1;13

Springfield;6;10;0;12

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;13;1;1;27

New Mexico;10;2;1;21

Oklahoma;10;2;0;20

Amarillo;7;5;1;15

Shreveport;6;8;3;15

Odessa;6;7;1;13

El Paso;5;7;0;10

Corpus Christi;2;11;1;5

Friday, Nov. 4

St. Cloud 5, Bismarck 3

Johnstown 4, Northeast 1

New Jersey 5, Danbury 2

Maine 5, Philadelphia 2

Chippewa 4, Wisconsin 3

Janesville 4, Springfield 1

North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 1

Oklahoma at Amarillo, n

New Mexico 3, Shreveport 0

Austin at Minot, n

Corpus Christi at El Paso, n

Fairbanks at Anchorage, n

Saturday, Nov. 5

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at New Jersey

Johnstown at Northeast

Janesville at Springfield

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Shreveport at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 6

Minnesota at Anchorage

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 4, Nebraska-Omaha 1

College men’s basketball

United Tribes 94, Bismarck State 88, OT

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State 78, United Tribes 63

Montana Tech 61, Dickinson State 59, OT

College volleyball

Bismarck State 3, Central CC 1

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Mary 1

St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 0

Valley City State 3, Presentation 0

High school football

Class AA semifinals

Bismarck Century 12, Fargo Davies 0

Fargo Shanley 38, Mandan 27

Class A semifinals

Fargo North 26, Fargo South 7

Jamestown 27, Grand Forks Red River 13

High school volleyball

West Region tournament play-in

Dickinson 3, Turtle Mountain 0

Region 1 first round

Sargent County 3, Enderlin 2

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 3, Tri-State 0

Hankinson 3, Lisbon 0

Richland 3, Maple River 2

Region 2 first round

Hillsboro-Central Valley 3, Larimore 0

Region 7 first round

Hazen 3, Killdeer 0

New England 3, Mott-Regent 0

Richardton-Taylor 3, Heart River 0

Hettinger-Scranton 3, Beach 0