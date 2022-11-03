Area Scores: Nov. 4

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION PLAY-INS

WILLISTON 3, WATFORD CITY 0

Watford City 18 24 18

Williston 25 26 25

WATFORD CITY — Kills: Jessica Mogen 8, Bailey Mattson 7, Gracen Breitbach 2, Fallon Sampsel 1. Aces: Hope Cross 1. Assists: Kymber McGorman 9, H. Cross 7, J. Mogen 2, Akira Hogue 1. Digs: A. Hogue 17, J. Mogen 13, K. McGorman 11, Adi Schaff 5, Lia Lawrence 5, G. Breitbach 1, F. Sampsel 1, B. Mattson. Blocks: F. Sampsel 1.5, G. Breitbach 1, K. McGorman 0.5.

WILLISTON — No stats provided.

Records: Watford City 12-22 overall; Williston 17-17 overall.

MINOT 3, MANDAN 2

Mandan 25 13 25 20 15

Minot 13 25 23 25 17

MANDAN — Kills: Ellie McElvaney 15, Sydney Heinert 8, Olivia Corbin 8, MaKenna Meschke 7, McKenna Johnson 2, Sierra Kainoa 1. Aces: Jayden Wiest 1, Mya Sheldon 1, E. McElvaney 1. Assists: S. Kainoa 31, M. Johnson 2, O. Corbin 2, E. McElvaney 1. Digs: Jayden Wiest 41, E. McElvaney 24, Lilly Thomsen 19, M. Sheldon 11, S. Kainoa 10, O. Corbin 7, M. Meschke 6, M. Johnson 5, S. Heinert 2, Breann Radke 2, Savannah Gustavsson 1. Blocks: S. Heinert 4, M. Meschke 2.5, S. Kainoa 1.5, M. Johnson 1.5, E. McElvaney 1, L. Thomsen 0.5.

MINOT — No stats provided.

Records: Mandan 5-29 overall; Minot 14-21 overall.

Play-ins

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: No. 8 Williston 3, No. 9 Watford City 0

Game 2: No. 7 Minot 3, No. 10 Mandan 2

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 3: No. 11 Turtle Mountain at No. 6 Dickinson, 7 p.m.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

at Dickinson High School

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy vs. Winner of Game 3, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Loser-out

Game 8: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m.

Region championship

Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TEAM

All-Conference

Linton-HMB: Shaylee Bosch, Gracie Schumacher.

Ellendale: Ariel Hagen, Shelby Miller, Olivia Hagen.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Sophie Ketterling.

Kidder County: Kennedy Harter, Avery Rath.

Strasburg-Zeeland: Charli Peterson, Lilly Haak.

South Border: Emily Jochim, Kylie Stock.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Tiahna Wald.

Honorable mention

Linton-HMB: Grace Keeney, Lacey Bosch.

Kidder County: Breanah Pfaff.

Strasburg-Zeeland: Grace Haak.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Abby Mathern, Mataeya Mathern, Grace Irey.

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

WASHBURN 3, STANDING ROCK 0

Standing Rock 13 8 10

Washburn 25 25 25

STANDING ROCK — Kills: Cante Marquez 3. Aces: Havanna Gates 1, Ciara Gates 1, C. Marquez 1. Assists: Isabella Lebeau 1. Digs: Teegan Fischer 12, Jessau McLaughlin 5, H. Gates 4. Blocks: C. Marquez 5, C. Gates 3.

WASHBURN — Kills: Sydney Schmit 8, Molly Jennings 8, Monica Goven 7, Lauren Braun 4, Ashlyn Schmitz 4. Aces: Shelby Verke 4, Hannah Westrick 3, S. Schmit 1, M. Goven 1. Assists: H. Westrick 15, S. Verke 12. Digs: Sydney Shoemaker 3, S. Verke 1. Blocks: M. Goven 2, A. Schmitz 1.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 3, WILTON-WING 0

New Salem-Almont 25 25 25

Wilton-Wing 22 23 18

NEW SALEM-ALMONT — Kills: McKenna Skaare 12, Evie Elijah 9, Mackenzie Brandt 5, Alaina VanderWal 5, Kendra Tomac 2, Hannah Thiel 1. Aces: H. Thiel 3, E. Elijah 2, A. VanderWal 1, M. Brandt 1. Assists: H. Thiel 29, K. Tomac 1. Digs: No stats provided. Blocks: E. Elijah 5, K. Tomac 3, H. Thiel 2, M. Brandt 1.

WILTON-WING — Kills: Justus Boos 7, River Soto 5, Jordyn Thorson 5, Kalyssa Schock 5, Claire Leidy 3, Macey Filipek 1. Aces: R. Soto 2, J. Thorson 2, K. Shock 1, C. Leidy 1. Assists: M. Filipek 12, J. Thorson 9, Avarie Greff 2, J. Boos 1, Skyler Folmer 1. Digs: J. Thorson 18, M. Filipek 17, Gretchen Racine 13, S. Folmer 8. Blocks: C. Leidy 4, J. Boos 2, R. Soto 2, J. Thorson 1.

First round

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: No. 9 New Salem-Almont 3, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 0

Game 2: No. 7 Washburn 3, No. 10 Standing Rock 0

Nov. 7-10 at New Salem

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later

Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later

Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.

Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later

Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later

Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

First round

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 1: No. 9 Killdeer at No. 8 Hazen, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 12 Mott-Regent at No. 5 New England, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Heart River at No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 Beach at No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes later

Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. Winner Game 3, 25 minutes later

Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BUSTER GILLISS TOURNAMENT

MEN’S

at New Town

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinals

Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science vs. Miles Community College, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: United Tribes Technical College vs. Bismarck State, 5:15 p.m.

Game 3: Lake Region State vs. Williston State, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Dawson Community College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Loser’s Bracket

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 8:30 a.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 10:15 a.m.

Winner’s Bracket

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Placement games

7th-place game: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 10 a.m., Court 2

5th-place game: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10:15 a.m.

3rd-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:45 p.m.

Championship game: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S

at New Town

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinals

Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science vs. Miles Community College, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: United Tribes Technical College vs. Bismarck State, 10:15 a.m.

Game 3: Lake Region State vs. Williston State, Noon

Game 4: Dawson Community College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 1:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Loser’s Bracket

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:45 p.m.

Winner’s Bracket

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Placement games

7th-place game: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Noon, Court 2

5th-place game: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:30 a.m.

3rd-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Noon

Championship game: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

Note: Games on Court One except where listed.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 8 Century (4-6) at No. 5 Fargo Davies (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Fargo Shanley (8-2) at No. 2 Mandan (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 5 Fargo North (6-4) at No. 1 Fargo South (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (8-2) at No. 2 Jamestown (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 13: Central Cass (8-2) at No. 3 Beulah (9-2), 2 p.m.

Game 14: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1) at No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9:10 a.m.

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: No. 4 Cavalier (10-0) at No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.

Game 22: No. 3 North Prairie (10-0) at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, Noon

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Austin 8 2 4 20

Minot 10 5 0 20

North Iowa 9 6 0 18

Aberdeen 7 6 3 17

St. Cloud 6 7 1 13

Bismarck 5 7 2 12

East Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Maryland 16 3 0 32

Northeast 10 7 1 21

New Jersey 7 11 0 14

Maine 6 7 0 12

Johnstown 4 8 3 11

Philadelphia 4 8 1 9

Danbury 2 15 0 4

Midwest Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Kenai River 12 6 1 25

Janesville 10 4 4 24

Fairbanks 11 7 1 23

Chippewa 11 7 0 22

Minnesota 8 5 2 18

Anchorage 7 7 3 17

Wisconsin 6 10 1 13

Springfield 6 9 0 12

South Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Lone Star 13 1 1 27

Oklahoma 10 2 0 20

New Mexico 9 2 1 19

Amarillo 7 5 1 15

Shreveport 6 7 3 15

Odessa 6 7 1 13

El Paso 5 7 0 10

Corpus Christi 2 11 1 5

Thursday, Nov. 3

Oklahoma 3, Amarillo 1

Friday, Nov. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Northeast

Danbury at New Jersey

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Janesville at Springfield

Aberdeen at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Saturday, Nov. 5

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at New Jersey

Johnstown at Northeast

Janesville at Springfield

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Shreveport at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 6

Minnesota at Anchorage

N.D. SCORES

College men’s basketball

Jamestown 112, Dickinson State 84

Mayville State 81, St. Scholastica 69

College volleyball

Mayville State 3, Dickinson State 2

High school volleyball

West Fargo Horace 3, Wahpeton 0

West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 0

East Region play-in

Fargo Davies 3, Devils Lake 0

Region IV tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 3, St. John 2

Nelson County 3, Dunseith 0