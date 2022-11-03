Area Scores: Nov. 4

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION PLAY-INS
WILLISTON 3, WATFORD CITY 0
Watford City 18 24 18
Williston 25 26 25
WATFORD CITY — Kills: Jessica Mogen 8, Bailey Mattson 7, Gracen Breitbach 2, Fallon Sampsel 1. Aces: Hope Cross 1. Assists: Kymber McGorman 9, H. Cross 7, J. Mogen 2, Akira Hogue 1. Digs: A. Hogue 17, J. Mogen 13, K. McGorman 11, Adi Schaff 5, Lia Lawrence 5, G. Breitbach 1, F. Sampsel 1, B. Mattson. Blocks: F. Sampsel 1.5, G. Breitbach 1, K. McGorman 0.5.
WILLISTON — No stats provided.
Records: Watford City 12-22 overall; Williston 17-17 overall.
MINOT 3, MANDAN 2
Mandan 25 13 25 20 15
Minot 13 25 23 25 17
MANDAN — Kills: Ellie McElvaney 15, Sydney Heinert 8, Olivia Corbin 8, MaKenna Meschke 7, McKenna Johnson 2, Sierra Kainoa 1. Aces: Jayden Wiest 1, Mya Sheldon 1, E. McElvaney 1. Assists: S. Kainoa 31, M. Johnson 2, O. Corbin 2, E. McElvaney 1. Digs: Jayden Wiest 41, E. McElvaney 24, Lilly Thomsen 19, M. Sheldon 11, S. Kainoa 10, O. Corbin 7, M. Meschke 6, M. Johnson 5, S. Heinert 2, Breann Radke 2, Savannah Gustavsson 1. Blocks: S. Heinert 4, M. Meschke 2.5, S. Kainoa 1.5, M. Johnson 1.5, E. McElvaney 1, L. Thomsen 0.5.
MINOT — No stats provided.
Records: Mandan 5-29 overall; Minot 14-21 overall.
Play-ins
Thursday, Nov. 3
Game 1: No. 8 Williston 3, No. 9 Watford City 0
Game 2: No. 7 Minot 3, No. 10 Mandan 2
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 3: No. 11 Turtle Mountain at No. 6 Dickinson, 7 p.m.
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
at Dickinson High School
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Nov. 10
Game 4: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Legacy vs. Winner of Game 3, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Loser-out
Game 8: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 5, 2 p.m.
Game 9: Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 10: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
State qualifiers
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m.
Region championship
Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TEAM
All-Conference
Linton-HMB: Shaylee Bosch, Gracie Schumacher.
Ellendale: Ariel Hagen, Shelby Miller, Olivia Hagen.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter: Sophie Ketterling.
Kidder County: Kennedy Harter, Avery Rath.
Strasburg-Zeeland: Charli Peterson, Lilly Haak.
South Border: Emily Jochim, Kylie Stock.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Tiahna Wald.
Honorable mention
Linton-HMB: Grace Keeney, Lacey Bosch.
Kidder County: Breanah Pfaff.
Strasburg-Zeeland: Grace Haak.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Abby Mathern, Mataeya Mathern, Grace Irey.
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
WASHBURN 3, STANDING ROCK 0
Standing Rock 13 8 10
Washburn 25 25 25
STANDING ROCK — Kills: Cante Marquez 3. Aces: Havanna Gates 1, Ciara Gates 1, C. Marquez 1. Assists: Isabella Lebeau 1. Digs: Teegan Fischer 12, Jessau McLaughlin 5, H. Gates 4. Blocks: C. Marquez 5, C. Gates 3.
WASHBURN — Kills: Sydney Schmit 8, Molly Jennings 8, Monica Goven 7, Lauren Braun 4, Ashlyn Schmitz 4. Aces: Shelby Verke 4, Hannah Westrick 3, S. Schmit 1, M. Goven 1. Assists: H. Westrick 15, S. Verke 12. Digs: Sydney Shoemaker 3, S. Verke 1. Blocks: M. Goven 2, A. Schmitz 1.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 3, WILTON-WING 0
New Salem-Almont 25 25 25
Wilton-Wing 22 23 18
NEW SALEM-ALMONT — Kills: McKenna Skaare 12, Evie Elijah 9, Mackenzie Brandt 5, Alaina VanderWal 5, Kendra Tomac 2, Hannah Thiel 1. Aces: H. Thiel 3, E. Elijah 2, A. VanderWal 1, M. Brandt 1. Assists: H. Thiel 29, K. Tomac 1. Digs: No stats provided. Blocks: E. Elijah 5, K. Tomac 3, H. Thiel 2, M. Brandt 1.
WILTON-WING — Kills: Justus Boos 7, River Soto 5, Jordyn Thorson 5, Kalyssa Schock 5, Claire Leidy 3, Macey Filipek 1. Aces: R. Soto 2, J. Thorson 2, K. Shock 1, C. Leidy 1. Assists: M. Filipek 12, J. Thorson 9, Avarie Greff 2, J. Boos 1, Skyler Folmer 1. Digs: J. Thorson 18, M. Filipek 17, Gretchen Racine 13, S. Folmer 8. Blocks: C. Leidy 4, J. Boos 2, R. Soto 2, J. Thorson 1.
First round
Thursday, Nov. 3
Game 1: No. 9 New Salem-Almont 3, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 0
Game 2: No. 7 Washburn 3, No. 10 Standing Rock 0
Nov. 7-10 at New Salem
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later
Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later
Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.
Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later
Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later
Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
First round
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 1: No. 9 Killdeer at No. 8 Hazen, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 12 Mott-Regent at No. 5 New England, 6 p.m.
Game 3: No. 10 Heart River at No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 11 Beach at No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes later
Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. Winner Game 3, 25 minutes later
Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
BUSTER GILLISS TOURNAMENT
MEN’S
at New Town
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science vs. Miles Community College, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: United Tribes Technical College vs. Bismarck State, 5:15 p.m.
Game 3: Lake Region State vs. Williston State, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Dawson Community College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Loser’s Bracket
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 8:30 a.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 10:15 a.m.
Winner’s Bracket
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Placement games
7th-place game: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 10 a.m., Court 2
5th-place game: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 10:15 a.m.
3rd-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:45 p.m.
Championship game: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4:45 p.m.
WOMEN’S
at New Town
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science vs. Miles Community College, 8:30 a.m.
Game 2: United Tribes Technical College vs. Bismarck State, 10:15 a.m.
Game 3: Lake Region State vs. Williston State, Noon
Game 4: Dawson Community College vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 1:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Loser’s Bracket
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:45 p.m.
Winner’s Bracket
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Placement games
7th-place game: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, Noon, Court 2
5th-place game: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:30 a.m.
3rd-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, Noon
Championship game: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Games on Court One except where listed.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS AA PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 5: No. 8 Century (4-6) at No. 5 Fargo Davies (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Fargo Shanley (8-2) at No. 2 Mandan (8-2), 6:30 p.m.
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:40 p.m.
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 5: No. 5 Fargo North (6-4) at No. 1 Fargo South (7-3), 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (8-2) at No. 2 Jamestown (8-2), 7 p.m.
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 13: Central Cass (8-2) at No. 3 Beulah (9-2), 2 p.m.
Game 14: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1) at No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (11-0), 2 p.m.
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9:10 a.m.
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 21: No. 4 Cavalier (10-0) at No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.
Game 22: No. 3 North Prairie (10-0) at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 2 p.m.
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, Noon
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Austin 8 2 4 20
Minot 10 5 0 20
North Iowa 9 6 0 18
Aberdeen 7 6 3 17
St. Cloud 6 7 1 13
Bismarck 5 7 2 12
East Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Maryland 16 3 0 32
Northeast 10 7 1 21
New Jersey 7 11 0 14
Maine 6 7 0 12
Johnstown 4 8 3 11
Philadelphia 4 8 1 9
Danbury 2 15 0 4
Midwest Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Kenai River 12 6 1 25
Janesville 10 4 4 24
Fairbanks 11 7 1 23
Chippewa 11 7 0 22
Minnesota 8 5 2 18
Anchorage 7 7 3 17
Wisconsin 6 10 1 13
Springfield 6 9 0 12
South Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Lone Star 13 1 1 27
Oklahoma 10 2 0 20
New Mexico 9 2 1 19
Amarillo 7 5 1 15
Shreveport 6 7 3 15
Odessa 6 7 1 13
El Paso 5 7 0 10
Corpus Christi 2 11 1 5
Thursday, Nov. 3
Oklahoma 3, Amarillo 1
Friday, Nov. 4
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Northeast
Danbury at New Jersey
Maine at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Janesville at Springfield
Aberdeen at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Saturday, Nov. 5
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at New Jersey
Johnstown at Northeast
Janesville at Springfield
Maine at Philadelphia
Wisconsin at Chippewa
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Shreveport at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
Corpus Christi at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Minnesota at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 6
Minnesota at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 112, Dickinson State 84
Mayville State 81, St. Scholastica 69
College volleyball
Mayville State 3, Dickinson State 2
High school volleyball
West Fargo Horace 3, Wahpeton 0
West Fargo 3, Grand Forks Red River 0
East Region play-in
Fargo Davies 3, Devils Lake 0
Region IV tournament
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 3, St. John 2
Nelson County 3, Dunseith 0