Area Scores: Nov. 28
agate

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;11;0;0;22

Minot;4;3;3;11

Bismarck;4;5;0;8

Austin;3;2;1;7

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

Maryland;6;3;2;14

Johnstown;5;1;3;13

New Jersey;4;5;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;8;2;0;16

Shreveport;5;1;1;11

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;4;1;7

Odessa;3;5;0;6

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Friday, Nov. 27

Bismarck at Minot

Maryland 2, Johnstown 1

Amarillo 3, Odessa 2

Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT

Aberdeen 3, Austin 1

Saturday, Nov. 28

Bismarck 5, Minot 1

Johnstown at Maryland

Austin at Aberdeen

Amarillo at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, Nov. 29

Johnstown at New Jersey

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball

Dakota Wesleyan, S.D. 87, Dickinson State 73

College women’s basketball

Carroll College, Mont. 69, Valley City State 32

