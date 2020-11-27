Area Scores: Nov. 28

NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;11;0;0;22
Minot;4;3;3;11
Bismarck;4;5;0;8
Austin;3;2;1;7
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
Maryland;6;3;2;14
Johnstown;5;1;3;13
New Jersey;4;5;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;8;2;0;16
Shreveport;5;1;1;11
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;4;1;7
Odessa;3;5;0;6
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Friday, Nov. 27
Bismarck at Minot
Maryland 2, Johnstown 1
Amarillo 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 2, Shreveport 1, OT
Aberdeen 3, Austin 1
Saturday, Nov. 28
Bismarck 5, Minot 1
Johnstown at Maryland
Austin at Aberdeen
Amarillo at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, Nov. 29
Johnstown at New Jersey
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
Dakota Wesleyan, S.D. 87, Dickinson State 73
College women’s basketball
Carroll College, Mont. 69, Valley City State 32
