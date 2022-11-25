Area Scores: Nov. 26

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 3, BEMIDJI STATE 3
North Dakota;0;3;0;0;--;3
Bemidji State;2;1;0;0;--;3
First period: 1. BSU, Jakub Lewandowski (Ross Armour, Elias Rosen), 4:06. 2. BSU, Eric St. Martin (Lleyton Roed, Rosen), 16:55, (pp).
Second period: 3. UND, Griffin Ness (Judd Caulfield), 2:25. 4. BSU, St. Roed (Kaden Pickering), 2:54. 5. UND, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber), 4:28. 6. UND, Caulfield (Ty Farmer, Tyler Kleven), 18:37.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: UND – Jakob Hellsten 18. BSU – Mattias Sholl 28.
Penalties: UND – 3 for 6 minutes. BSU – 2 for 7 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 5-6-3, Bemidji State 5-3-3.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
U-MARY 72, TREVECCA NAZARENE, TENN. 56
At Melbourne, Fla.
Trevecca Nazarene;26;30;--;56
U-Mary;40;32;--;72
TREVECCA NAZARENE – Law Brazil III 5, Zeke Grier 6, Josh Going 3, Caleb Terry 9, Jade Smallwood 6, Connor Martin 8, Aiden Williams 2, Gus Davenport 11, Trey McClure 6, Jake Mulder 0. Totals: 19-55 FG, 8-13 FT, 13 fouls, 32 rebounds (Terry 7), 13 turnovers, 15 assists (Brazill III 3, Mulder 3, Smallwood 3). Three-pointers: 10-36 (Brazil III 1, Grier 2, Goings 1, Martin 2, Davenport 2, McClure 2).
U-MARY – Zyon Smith 15, Treyton Mattern 4, Kam Warrens 7, Gertautas Urbanovicius 14, Lucas Mayer 5, Deven Franks 2, Jeremiah Jones 7, Liam Dougherty 2, Xavier Lewis 2, Gunner Swanson 6, Ty Rogers 2, Veljko Radakovic 6. Totals: 30-73 FG, 7-10 FT, 11 fouls, 46 rebounds (Warren 9), 12 turnovers, 17 assists (Jones 4). Three-pointers: 5-23 (Smith 1, Warrens 1, Urbonavicius 2, Jones 1).
Records: Trevecca Nazarene 1-3, U-Mary 3-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
U-MARY 72, HAWAII-HILO 44
At Hilo, Hawaii
U-Mary;22;35;53;72
Hawaii-Hilo;14;21;28;44
U-MARY (72): Carly Kottsick 2, Ryleigh Wacha 11, Megan Zander 17, Megan Voit 6, Addison Rozell 9, Ellie Hasz 4, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 15, Julia Fitterer 3, Madison James 3. Totals: 24-48 FG, 16-24 FT, 19 fouls, 41 rebounds (Wacha 7, Rozell 7), 16 turnovers, 19 assists (Zander 5). Three-pointers: 8-21 (Wacha 1, Zander 1, Voit 2, Rozell 1, Wishart 1, Fitterer 1, James 1).
HAWAII-HILO (44): Mindy Kawaha 5, Kamalu Kamakawiwoole 5, Bree Olson 6, Jenna Waki 6, Mandi Kawaha 15, Keirstyn Agonias 2, Sierra Cavaletto 5. Totals: 18-65 FG, 5-10 FT, 20 fouls, 31 rebounds (Olson 7), 13 turnovers, 12 assists (2 with 2). Three-pointers: 3-15 (Mandi Kawaha 2, Cavaletto 1).
Records: U-Mary 1-2, Hawaii-Hilo 3-2.
NORTHWEST COLLEGE 74, UNITED TRIBES 71
At Miles City, Mont.
United Tribes;15;31;45;71
Northwest College;15;33;47;75
UNITED TRIBES (71): TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 20, Rozanne Rogers 20, Jimena Montoro-Cabezas 7, Gerika Kingbird 8, Darla Hernandez 15, Ana Knight 1, Totals: 27-59 FG, 14-25 FT, 21 fouls, 33 rebounds (Pembert-Kingbird 6, Montoro-Cabezas 6), 15 turnovers, 8 assists (Rogers 2, Montoro-Cabezas 2, Hernandez 2). Three-pointers: 3-8 (Rogers 3).
NORTHWEST COLLEGE (74): Amaya Ramsey 10, No. 1 32, Yaiza Vacas-Lopez 8, Mallory Yankton 8, Sandie Friday 7, Nayeli Acosta 2, Kelanna McClain 7. Totals: 29-59 FG, 14-24 FT, 18 fouls (Yankton), 37 rebounds (McClain 9), 17 turnovers, 11 assists (No. 1 2, Vacas-Lopez 2, Acosta 2). Three-pointers: 2-13 (No. 1 2).
Records: United Tribes 1-7.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Saint Francis (9-2) at Delaware (7-4), 1 p.m.
Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3), 1 p.m.
Gardner Webb (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky (7-5), 4 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.
Southeast Missouri (9-2) at Montana (7-4), 9 p.m.
Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern, La. (8-3), 6 p.m.
Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2), 11 a.m.
Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
Saint Francis-Delaware winner at No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1)
Fordham-New Hampshire winner at No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0)
Gardner-Webb-Eastern Kentucky winner at No. 5 William & Mary (10-1)
North Dakota-Weber State winner at No. 4 Montana State (10-1)
Southeast Missouri State-Montana winner at No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2)
Idaho-Southeastern, La. winner at No. 6 Samford (10-1)
Elon-Furman winner at No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1)
Davidson-Richmond winner at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0)
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10
Semifinals
Dec. 16-17
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
NAHL
MINOT 5, BISMARCK 2
Bismarck;0;1;1;--;2
Minot;1;2;2;--;5
First period: 1. Min, Hunter Longhi (David Nesburg), 7:29.
Second period: 2. Min, Jan-Kasper Bergman (Chase LaPinta, Nesburg), 6:16, (pp). 3. Bis, Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila, Vertti Jantunen), 8:36, (pp). 4. Min, Trevor Stachowiak (Max Martin, Ben Johnson), 12:41, (pp).
Third period: 5. Bis, Johnson (Michael Neumeier), 0:28, (pp). 6. Min, Justin Dauphinais (unassisted), 18:46, (en). 7. Min, LaPinta (unassisted), 19:34, (en).
Goaltender saves: Bis – Hunter Garvey 22. Min – Cam Milewski 35.
Penalties: Bis – 6 for 14 minutes. Min – 7 for 18 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 9-10-3, 21 points; Minot 13-8-2, 28 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;14;3;4;32
Minot;13;8;2;28
North Iowa;12;10;1;25
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
Bismarck;9;10;3;21
St. Cloud;8;11;2;18
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;4;1;41
Northeast;12;9;3;27
New Jersey;12;11;0;24
Maine;11;8;0;22
Johnstown;9;9;3;19
Philadelphia;7;13;1;15
Danbury;2;22;1;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Kenai River;15;9;1;31
Fairbanks;14;8;3;31
Minnesota;14;7;2;30
Janesville;12;8;5;29
Chippewa;13;9;2;28
Wisconsin;11;12;1;23
Springfield;10;12;0;20
Anchorage;8;10;4;20
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Oklahoma;16;2;1;33
Lone Star;15;2;2;32
New Mexico;13;5;1;27
Amarillo;11;7;1;23
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;10;0;16
Odessa;7;11;1;15
Corpus Christi;4;14;3;11
Friday, Nov. 25
Minot 5, Bismarck 2
Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 0
New Jersey 5, Maryland 3
Philadelphia 5, Johnstown 3
North Iowa 3, Austin 2
New Mexico 4, Corpus Christi 3, OT
Minnesota 4, Janesville 3
Oklahoma 6, Odessa 0
Lone Star 2, Amarillo 0
Shreveport at El Paso, n
Anchorage at Fairbanks, n
Saturday, Nov. 26
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota
Oklahoma at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, Nov. 27
Johnstown at Philadelphia
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 3
College men’s basketball
Dickinson State 81, Montana-Western 71
Mary 72, Trevecca Nazarene 56
Minot State 76, New Mexico Highlands 69
North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52
Northern Colorado 80, North Dakota State 70
Northwest College 93, United Tribes 90
College women’s basketball
Concordia-St. Paul 67, Jamestown 51
Grand Canyon 73, North Dakota 60
Mary 72, Hawaii-Hilo 44
North Dakota State 68, Boise State 53
Northwest College 74, United Tribes 71
Rocky Mountain 81, Dickinson State 42
College volleyball
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota State 1
High school boys hockey
Bismarck Century 6, West Fargo 3
Dickinson 4, Mayville-Portland 2
Fargo North 3, Bismarck Legacy 2, SO
Notre Dame, Sask. 3, Williston 1
High school girls hockey
Williston 5, Bottineau 19U 0