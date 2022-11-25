 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 26

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 3, BEMIDJI STATE 3

North Dakota;0;3;0;0;--;3

Bemidji State;2;1;0;0;--;3

First period: 1. BSU, Jakub Lewandowski (Ross Armour, Elias Rosen), 4:06. 2. BSU, Eric St. Martin (Lleyton Roed, Rosen), 16:55, (pp).

Second period: 3. UND, Griffin Ness (Judd Caulfield), 2:25. 4. BSU, St. Roed (Kaden Pickering), 2:54. 5. UND, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber), 4:28. 6. UND, Caulfield (Ty Farmer, Tyler Kleven), 18:37.

Third period: No scoring.

Overtime: No scoring.

Goaltender saves: UND – Jakob Hellsten 18. BSU – Mattias Sholl 28.

Penalties: UND – 3 for 6 minutes. BSU – 2 for 7 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 5-6-3, Bemidji State 5-3-3.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

U-MARY 72, TREVECCA NAZARENE, TENN. 56

At Melbourne, Fla.

Trevecca Nazarene;26;30;--;56

U-Mary;40;32;--;72

TREVECCA NAZARENE – Law Brazil III 5, Zeke Grier 6, Josh Going 3, Caleb Terry 9, Jade Smallwood 6, Connor Martin 8, Aiden Williams 2, Gus Davenport 11, Trey McClure 6, Jake Mulder 0. Totals: 19-55 FG, 8-13 FT, 13 fouls, 32 rebounds (Terry 7), 13 turnovers, 15 assists (Brazill III 3, Mulder 3, Smallwood 3). Three-pointers: 10-36 (Brazil III 1, Grier 2, Goings 1, Martin 2, Davenport 2, McClure 2).

U-MARY – Zyon Smith 15, Treyton Mattern 4, Kam Warrens 7, Gertautas Urbanovicius 14, Lucas Mayer 5, Deven Franks 2, Jeremiah Jones 7, Liam Dougherty 2, Xavier Lewis 2, Gunner Swanson 6, Ty Rogers 2, Veljko Radakovic 6. Totals: 30-73 FG, 7-10 FT, 11 fouls, 46 rebounds (Warren 9), 12 turnovers, 17 assists (Jones 4). Three-pointers: 5-23 (Smith 1, Warrens 1, Urbonavicius 2, Jones 1).

Records: Trevecca Nazarene 1-3, U-Mary 3-0.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

U-MARY 72, HAWAII-HILO 44

At Hilo, Hawaii

U-Mary;22;35;53;72

Hawaii-Hilo;14;21;28;44

U-MARY (72): Carly Kottsick 2, Ryleigh Wacha 11, Megan Zander 17, Megan Voit 6, Addison Rozell 9, Ellie Hasz 4, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 15, Julia Fitterer 3, Madison James 3. Totals: 24-48 FG, 16-24 FT, 19 fouls, 41 rebounds (Wacha 7, Rozell 7), 16 turnovers, 19 assists (Zander 5). Three-pointers: 8-21 (Wacha 1, Zander 1, Voit 2, Rozell 1, Wishart 1, Fitterer 1, James 1).

HAWAII-HILO (44): Mindy Kawaha 5, Kamalu Kamakawiwoole 5, Bree Olson 6, Jenna Waki 6, Mandi Kawaha 15, Keirstyn Agonias 2, Sierra Cavaletto 5. Totals: 18-65 FG, 5-10 FT, 20 fouls, 31 rebounds (Olson 7), 13 turnovers, 12 assists (2 with 2). Three-pointers: 3-15 (Mandi Kawaha 2, Cavaletto 1).

Records: U-Mary 1-2, Hawaii-Hilo 3-2.

NORTHWEST COLLEGE 74, UNITED TRIBES 71

At Miles City, Mont.

United Tribes;15;31;45;71

Northwest College;15;33;47;75

UNITED TRIBES (71): TeAnndra Pembert-Kingbird 20, Rozanne Rogers 20, Jimena Montoro-Cabezas 7, Gerika Kingbird 8, Darla Hernandez 15, Ana Knight 1, Totals: 27-59 FG, 14-25 FT, 21 fouls, 33 rebounds (Pembert-Kingbird 6, Montoro-Cabezas 6), 15 turnovers, 8 assists (Rogers 2, Montoro-Cabezas 2, Hernandez 2). Three-pointers: 3-8 (Rogers 3).

NORTHWEST COLLEGE (74): Amaya Ramsey 10, No. 1 32, Yaiza Vacas-Lopez 8, Mallory Yankton 8, Sandie Friday 7, Nayeli Acosta 2, Kelanna McClain 7. Totals: 29-59 FG, 14-24 FT, 18 fouls (Yankton), 37 rebounds (McClain 9), 17 turnovers, 11 assists (No. 1 2, Vacas-Lopez 2, Acosta 2). Three-pointers: 2-13 (No. 1 2).

Records: United Tribes 1-7.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Saint Francis (9-2) at Delaware (7-4), 1 p.m.

Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3), 1 p.m.

Gardner Webb (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky (7-5), 4 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri (9-2) at Montana (7-4), 9 p.m.

Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern, La. (8-3), 6 p.m.

Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2), 11 a.m.

Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

Saint Francis-Delaware winner at No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1)

Fordham-New Hampshire winner at No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0)

Gardner-Webb-Eastern Kentucky winner at No. 5 William & Mary (10-1)

North Dakota-Weber State winner at No. 4 Montana State (10-1)

Southeast Missouri State-Montana winner at No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2)

Idaho-Southeastern, La. winner at No. 6 Samford (10-1)

Elon-Furman winner at No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1)

Davidson-Richmond winner at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9-10

Semifinals

Dec. 16-17

Championship

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

NAHL

MINOT 5, BISMARCK 2

Bismarck;0;1;1;--;2

Minot;1;2;2;--;5

First period: 1. Min, Hunter Longhi (David Nesburg), 7:29.

Second period: 2. Min, Jan-Kasper Bergman (Chase LaPinta, Nesburg), 6:16, (pp). 3. Bis, Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila, Vertti Jantunen), 8:36, (pp). 4. Min, Trevor Stachowiak (Max Martin, Ben Johnson), 12:41, (pp).

Third period: 5. Bis, Johnson (Michael Neumeier), 0:28, (pp). 6. Min, Justin Dauphinais (unassisted), 18:46, (en). 7. Min, LaPinta (unassisted), 19:34, (en).

Goaltender saves: Bis – Hunter Garvey 22. Min – Cam Milewski 35.

Penalties: Bis – 6 for 14 minutes. Min – 7 for 18 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 9-10-3, 21 points; Minot 13-8-2, 28 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;14;3;4;32

Minot;13;8;2;28

North Iowa;12;10;1;25

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

Bismarck;9;10;3;21

St. Cloud;8;11;2;18

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;20;4;1;41

Northeast;12;9;3;27

New Jersey;12;11;0;24

Maine;11;8;0;22

Johnstown;9;9;3;19

Philadelphia;7;13;1;15

Danbury;2;22;1;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Kenai River;15;9;1;31

Fairbanks;14;8;3;31

Minnesota;14;7;2;30

Janesville;12;8;5;29

Chippewa;13;9;2;28

Wisconsin;11;12;1;23

Springfield;10;12;0;20

Anchorage;8;10;4;20

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Oklahoma;16;2;1;33

Lone Star;15;2;2;32

New Mexico;13;5;1;27

Amarillo;11;7;1;23

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;10;0;16

Odessa;7;11;1;15

Corpus Christi;4;14;3;11

Friday, Nov. 25

Minot 5, Bismarck 2

Wisconsin 2, Chippewa 0

New Jersey 5, Maryland 3

Philadelphia 5, Johnstown 3

North Iowa 3, Austin 2

New Mexico 4, Corpus Christi 3, OT

Minnesota 4, Janesville 3

Oklahoma 6, Odessa 0

Lone Star 2, Amarillo 0

Shreveport at El Paso, n

Anchorage at Fairbanks, n

Saturday, Nov. 26

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Philadelphia

New Jersey at Maryland

Chippewa at Wisconsin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Janesville at Minnesota

Oklahoma at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Nov. 27

Johnstown at Philadelphia

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 3

College men’s basketball

Dickinson State 81, Montana-Western 71

Mary 72, Trevecca Nazarene 56

Minot State 76, New Mexico Highlands 69

North Dakota 67, Utah Tech 52

Northern Colorado 80, North Dakota State 70

Northwest College 93, United Tribes 90

College women’s basketball

Concordia-St. Paul 67, Jamestown 51

Grand Canyon 73, North Dakota 60

Mary 72, Hawaii-Hilo 44

North Dakota State 68, Boise State 53

Northwest College 74, United Tribes 71

Rocky Mountain 81, Dickinson State 42

College volleyball

Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota State 1

High school boys hockey

Bismarck Century 6, West Fargo 3

Dickinson 4, Mayville-Portland 2

Fargo North 3, Bismarck Legacy 2, SO

Notre Dame, Sask. 3, Williston 1

High school girls hockey

Williston 5, Bottineau 19U 0

