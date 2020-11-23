 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 24
Area Scores: Nov. 24

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. North Dakota (27);223

2. Denver (1);185

3. Minnesota Duluth;173

4. St. Cloud State;126

5. Western Michigan;116

6. Omaha;96

7. Colorado College;45

8. Miami;44

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;10;0;0;20

Minot;4;2;2;10

Austin;3;1;1;7

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

Johnstown;5;0;3;13

Maryland;5;3;2;12

New Jersey;4;5;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;6;2;0;12

Shreveport;5;1;0;10

Wichita Falls;3;3;2;8

Odessa;3;3;0;6

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Sunday, Nov. 22

Austin 5, Janesville 4, OT

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Odessa at Amarillo

Friday, Nov. 27

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Johnstown at Maryland

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

St. Cloud at Austin

Amarillo at Odessa

Shereveport at Lone Star

Aberdeen vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.)

MN Wilderness vs. Kenai River (Breezy Point, Minn.)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Johnstown at Maryland

Austin at MN Wilderness

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Odessa

Minot at Bismarck

Shreveport at Lone Star

Aberdeen vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.)

MN Magicians vs. Kenai River (Breezy Point, Minn.)

Sunday, Nov. 29

Johnstown at New Jersey

N.D. Scores

College football

Northwestern 49, Jamestown 0

College men's basketball

Jamestown 77, Hastings College 68

College women's basketball

Hastings College 70, Jamestown 68

