Area Scores: Nov. 24

NCHC Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. North Dakota (27);223
2. Denver (1);185
3. Minnesota Duluth;173
4. St. Cloud State;126
5. Western Michigan;116
6. Omaha;96
7. Colorado College;45
8. Miami;44
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;10;0;0;20
Minot;4;2;2;10
Austin;3;1;1;7
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
Johnstown;5;0;3;13
Maryland;5;3;2;12
New Jersey;4;5;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;6;2;0;12
Shreveport;5;1;0;10
Wichita Falls;3;3;2;8
Odessa;3;3;0;6
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Sunday, Nov. 22
Austin 5, Janesville 4, OT
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Odessa at Amarillo
Friday, Nov. 27
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Johnstown at Maryland
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Amarillo at Odessa
Shereveport at Lone Star
Aberdeen vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.)
MN Wilderness vs. Kenai River (Breezy Point, Minn.)
Saturday, Nov. 28
Johnstown at Maryland
Austin at MN Wilderness
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Minot at Bismarck
Shreveport at Lone Star
Aberdeen vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.)
MN Magicians vs. Kenai River (Breezy Point, Minn.)
Sunday, Nov. 29
Johnstown at New Jersey
N.D. Scores
College football
Northwestern 49, Jamestown 0
College men's basketball
Jamestown 77, Hastings College 68
College women's basketball
Hastings College 70, Jamestown 68
