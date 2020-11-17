Area Scores: Nov. 18

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;8;0;0;16
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;1;3
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;3;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;4;0;8
Maryland;3;3;2;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Thursday, Nov. 19
Northeast Generals at Maryland
Johnstown at Danbury
Friday, Nov. 20
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
NE Generals at Maryland
Johnstown at Danbury
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
MN Wilderness at Austin
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Austin at MN Wilderness
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
SCOREBOARD
TUESDAY
College football
Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17
Akron at Kent State (n)
