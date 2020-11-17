 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 18
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;8;0;0;16

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;1;3

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;3;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;4;0;8

Maryland;3;3;2;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;5;1;0;10

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6

New Mexico;2;1;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Thursday, Nov. 19

Northeast Generals at Maryland

Johnstown at Danbury

Friday, Nov. 20

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

NE Generals at Maryland

Johnstown at Danbury

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

MN Wilderness at Austin

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

Saturday, Nov. 21

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Austin at MN Wilderness

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY

College football

Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Akron at Kent State (n)

