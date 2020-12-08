Area Scores: Dec. 9

COLLEGE HOCKEY
DENVER 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2
Denver;2;0;1;--;3
UND;1;1;0;--;2
First period: 1. Denver, McKade Webster (Antti Tuomisto, Ryan Barrow), 12:37. 2. Denver, Kohen Olischefski (Brett Edwards), 13:37. 3. UND, Jordan Kawaguchi (Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 14:21.
Second period: 4. UND, Collin Adams (Kiersted, Pinto), 19:35.
Third period: 5. Denver, Carter Savoie (Cole Guttman, Brett Stapley), 17:58.
Goalie saves: Denver – Magnus Chrona 6-13-5—24. UND Adam Scheel 8-12-6—26
Penalties: Denver – 5 for 10 minutes. UND 5 for 23 minutes.
Records: Denver 1-3-0-0; North Dakota 3-1-0-0.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;8;3;1;0;1;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;4;1;3;0;0;1;0
Colorado College;;2;0;0;1;0;0;1
Miami;;1;0;4;0;0;1;0
Western Michigan;;1;0;3;1;0;0;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 3, OT (CC wins in SO)
Denver 3, North Dakota 2
Minnesota-Duluth 4, Miami 2
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:5 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;7;3;3;17
Bismarck;4;7;1;9
Austin;3;4;2;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;7;3;3;17
Maryland;8;4;2;18
Maine;8;4;0;16
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;11;3;0;22
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;6;1;5
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Maine at Northeast
Friday, Dec. 11
Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7
Maryland at Johnstown
New Jersey at Danbury
Northeast at Maine
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
New Jersey at Danbury
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Jamestown 91, Dordt 74
College women's basketball
Dordt 81, Jamestown 64
