Area Scores: Dec. 9
COLLEGE HOCKEY

DENVER 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2

Denver;2;0;1;--;3

UND;1;1;0;--;2

First period: 1. Denver, McKade Webster (Antti Tuomisto, Ryan Barrow), 12:37. 2. Denver, Kohen Olischefski (Brett Edwards), 13:37. 3. UND, Jordan Kawaguchi (Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 14:21.

Second period: 4. UND, Collin Adams (Kiersted, Pinto), 19:35.

Third period: 5. Denver, Carter Savoie (Cole Guttman, Brett Stapley), 17:58.

Goalie saves: Denver – Magnus Chrona 6-13-5—24. UND Adam Scheel 8-12-6—26

Penalties: Denver – 5 for 10 minutes. UND 5 for 23 minutes.

Records: Denver 1-3-0-0; North Dakota 3-1-0-0.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;8;3;1;0;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;4;1;3;0;0;1;0

Colorado College;;2;0;0;1;0;0;1

Miami;;1;0;4;0;0;1;0

Western Michigan;;1;0;3;1;0;0;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

 Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 3, OT (CC wins in SO)

Denver 3, North Dakota 2

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Miami 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:5 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;4;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

Maryland;8;4;2;18

Maine;8;4;0;16

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;11;3;0;22

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;6;1;5

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Maine at Northeast

Friday, Dec. 11

Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Danbury

Northeast at Maine

New Mexico at Lone Star

Odessa at Shreveport

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

New Jersey at Danbury

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Jamestown 91, Dordt 74

College women's basketball

Dordt 81, Jamestown 64

