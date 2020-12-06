 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Dec. 7
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 7

{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 6, DAKOTA COLLEGE BOTTINEAU 5

DCB;1;2;2;--;5

UM;1;3;2;--;6

First period: 1. DCB, Zane MacDonald (Riley Olson) 3:33. 2. UM, Zach Garrett (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 18:11.  

Second period: 3. DCB, Olson (MacDonald, Geoff Dick), 1:17. 4. DCB, Olson (Dick), 2:30. 5. UM, Witzke (Andrew Heckaman, Drew Lenertz), 9:11. 6. UM, Riley Scanlon (Kyler Moore, Drew Lenertz) PP, 12:34. 7. UM, Seth Cushing (Alex Flicek), 14:18. 

Third period: 8. DCB, Tyson Pringle (Nick Vercaigne), 5:51. 9. DCB, Ryan Patterson, 16:28. 10. UM, Cushing (Hugelen, Andrew Heckaman), PP, 18:20. 11. UM, Witzke (Cushing, Flicek), PP, 19:06.

Goalie saves: DCB -- Matt Trulsen 34 saves. U-Mary -- Kyle Hayden 31 saves.

Penalties: U-Mary 3 for 6 minutes. DC 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;8;3;0;0;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0

Miami;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;3;0;0;0;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Nebraska-Omaha 2, Miami 1, OT

St. Cloud State 4, Denver 3

Sunday, Dec. 6

North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3

St. Cloud State 5, Nebraska-Omaha 3

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Western Michigan vs. Colorado College, 11:35 a.m.

Denver vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.

Miami vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

NAHL

ABERDEEN 2, BISMARCK 1, SO

(Saturday)

Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;--;1

Bismarck;0;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).

Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.

Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.

Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;4;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

Maryland;8;4;2;18

Maine;8;4;0;16

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;11;3;0;22

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;6;1;5

Saturday, Dec. 5

Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO

Minot 2, Austin 0

Lone Star 3, New Mexico 1

Sunday, Dec. 6

Maryland 5, New Jersey 4

Lone Star 5, New Mexico 1

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Maine at Northeast

Friday, Dec. 11

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Mexico at Lone Star

Odessa at Shreveport

Maryland at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Minot

New Jersey at Danbury

Northeast at Maine

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

Maryland at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Minot

Northeast at Maine

New Jersey at Danbury

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2

College women’s basketball

Mayville State 81, Oak Hills Christian 22

Montana State 84, North Dakota 72

North Dakota State 82, Wisconsin-Green Bay 66

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bismarck Bobcats' Chris Diver

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News