Area Scores: Dec. 7

COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 6, DAKOTA COLLEGE BOTTINEAU 5
DCB;1;2;2;--;5
UM;1;3;2;--;6
First period: 1. DCB, Zane MacDonald (Riley Olson) 3:33. 2. UM, Zach Garrett (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 18:11.
Second period: 3. DCB, Olson (MacDonald, Geoff Dick), 1:17. 4. DCB, Olson (Dick), 2:30. 5. UM, Witzke (Andrew Heckaman, Drew Lenertz), 9:11. 6. UM, Riley Scanlon (Kyler Moore, Drew Lenertz) PP, 12:34. 7. UM, Seth Cushing (Alex Flicek), 14:18.
Third period: 8. DCB, Tyson Pringle (Nick Vercaigne), 5:51. 9. DCB, Ryan Patterson, 16:28. 10. UM, Cushing (Hugelen, Andrew Heckaman), PP, 18:20. 11. UM, Witzke (Cushing, Flicek), PP, 19:06.
Goalie saves: DCB -- Matt Trulsen 34 saves. U-Mary -- Kyle Hayden 31 saves.
Penalties: U-Mary 3 for 6 minutes. DC 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: University of Mary
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;8;3;0;0;1;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0
Miami;;1;0;3;0;0;1;0
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;3;0;0;0;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Miami 1, OT
St. Cloud State 4, Denver 3
Sunday, Dec. 6
North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3
St. Cloud State 5, Nebraska-Omaha 3
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Western Michigan vs. Colorado College, 11:35 a.m.
Denver vs. North Dakota, 3:35 p.m.
Miami vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Western Michigan vs. St. Cloud State, 3:35 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.
NAHL
ABERDEEN 2, BISMARCK 1, SO
(Saturday)
Aberdeen;0;0;1;0;--;1
Bismarck;0;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. Aberdeen, Michael Reed (Jordan Randall, Cade Neilson), 4:40. 2. Bismarck, Isaac Henkenmeyer-Howe, 14:26.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: Aberdeen – Clayton Cosentino (made); Payton Matsui (miss). Bismarck – Owen Michaels (miss); Thomas Bergsland (miss).
Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 7-12-8-3--30. Bismarck – Tommy Aitken 8-13-11-2—34.
Penalties: Aberdeen – 4 minors; Bismarck 2 minors.
Records: Aberdeen 14-0-0, 28 points, Bismarck 4-7-1, 9 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;7;3;3;17
Bismarck;4;7;1;9
Austin;3;4;2;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;7;3;3;17
Maryland;8;4;2;18
Maine;8;4;0;16
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;11;3;0;22
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;6;1;5
Saturday, Dec. 5
Aberdeen 2, Bismarck 1, SO
Minot 2, Austin 0
Lone Star 3, New Mexico 1
Sunday, Dec. 6
Maryland 5, New Jersey 4
Lone Star 5, New Mexico 1
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Maine at Northeast
Friday, Dec. 11
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Maryland at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Minot
New Jersey at Danbury
Northeast at Maine
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
Maryland at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Minot
Northeast at Maine
New Jersey at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2
College women’s basketball
Mayville State 81, Oak Hills Christian 22
Montana State 84, North Dakota 72
North Dakota State 82, Wisconsin-Green Bay 66
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!