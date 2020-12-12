Area Scores: Dec. 13

NAHL
AUSTIN 3, BISMARCK 2
Austin;0;3;0;--;3
Bismarck;0;0;2;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Austin, Jens Richards (Garrett Dahm), 1:41. 2. Austin, Mason Poolman (John Lundy, Garrett Dahm), 8:51. 3. Austin, Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Garrett Dahm), 14:38.
Third period: 3. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly, 15:09. 4. Bismarck, Lars Rodne (George Grannis), 16:53.
Goalie saves: Austin -- Hudson Hodges 7-7-9--24. Bismarck -- Tommy Aitken 10-3-x—13, Cameron Corpi x-x-0—0.
Penalties: Austin -- 5 for 10 minutes. Bismarck 8 for 16 minutes.
Records: Austin 4-5-2, 10 points; Bismarck 5-8-0, 11 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;8;4;3;19
Bismarck;5;8;1;11
Austin;4;5;2;10
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;1;6;0;2
<h4>MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
<h4>EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;10;5;0;20
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;5;10;1;11
Danbury;5;1;0;10
<h4>SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;13;3;0;26
Shreveport;8;1;1;17
Odessa;4;6;1;9
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;8;1;5
Friday, Dec. 11
BOBCATS 5, Austin 1
Minot 8, St. Cloud 6
Johnstown 3, Maryland 2, OT
Northeast 5, Maine 1
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3
Shreveport 3, Odessa 2, OT
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin 3, BOBCATS 2
St. Cloud 3, Minot 1
Maryland at Johnstown
Maine 4, Northeast 3
Shreveport 3, Odessa 2
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Northeast at Maine
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Maine at Northeast
Thursday, Dec. 17
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, Dec. 18
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Saturday, Dec. 19
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;17;5;0;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;1;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;9;3;2;1;1;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;7;2;4;0;0;1;0
Western Michigan;;7;2;3;1;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;2;1;0;0;1
Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Friday, Dec. 11
Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2
Saturday, Dec. 12
Minnesota-Duluth 4, Denver 1
St. Cloud State 5, North Dakota 3
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami (n)
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Denver vs. Western Michigan, 3:35 p.m.
Miami vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 3:35 p.m.
North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!