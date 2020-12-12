 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 13
NAHL

AUSTIN 3, BISMARCK 2

Austin;0;3;0;--;3

Bismarck;0;0;2;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Austin, Jens Richards (Garrett Dahm), 1:41. 2. Austin, Mason Poolman (John Lundy, Garrett Dahm), 8:51. 3. Austin, Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Garrett Dahm), 14:38.

Third period: 3. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly, 15:09. 4. Bismarck, Lars Rodne (George Grannis), 16:53.

Goalie saves: Austin -- Hudson Hodges 7-7-9--24. Bismarck -- Tommy Aitken 10-3-x—13, Cameron Corpi x-x-0—0.

Penalties: Austin -- 5 for 10 minutes. Bismarck 8 for 16 minutes.

Records: Austin 4-5-2, 10 points; Bismarck 5-8-0, 11 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;8;4;3;19

Bismarck;5;8;1;11

Austin;4;5;2;10

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;1;6;0;2

<h4>MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

<h4>EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;10;5;0;20

Johnstown;8;3;3;19

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;5;10;1;11

Danbury;5;1;0;10

<h4>SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;13;3;0;26

Shreveport;8;1;1;17

Odessa;4;6;1;9

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;8;1;5

Friday, Dec. 11

BOBCATS 5, Austin 1

Minot 8, St. Cloud 6

Johnstown 3, Maryland 2, OT

Northeast 5, Maine 1

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3

Shreveport 3, Odessa 2, OT

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin 3, BOBCATS 2

St. Cloud 3, Minot 1

Maryland at Johnstown

Maine 4, Northeast 3

Shreveport 3, Odessa 2

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Northeast at Maine

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Maine at Northeast

Thursday, Dec. 17

Lone Star at Odessa

Friday, Dec. 18

Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Lone Star at Odessa

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Saturday, Dec. 19

Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Lone Star at Odessa

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;17;5;0;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;1;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;9;3;2;1;1;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;7;2;4;0;0;1;0

Western Michigan;;7;2;3;1;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;2;1;0;0;1

Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Friday, Dec. 11

Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Denver 1

St. Cloud State 5, North Dakota 3

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami (n)

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Denver vs. Western Michigan, 3:35 p.m.

Miami vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 3:35 p.m.

North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m.

