Area Scores: Dec. 12

NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;8;3;3;19
Bismarck;5;7;1;11
Austin;3;5;2;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;0;6;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
Maine;9;5;0;18
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;5;9;1;11
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;12;3;0;24
Shreveport;7;1;1;15
Odessa;4;6;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;7;1;5
Friday, Dec. 11
Bismarck 5, Austin 1
Minot 8, St. Cloud 6
Johnstown 3, Maryland 2, OT
Northeast 5, Maine 1
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3
Shreveport 3, Odessa 2, OT
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;0;1;0;0;1
North Dakota;;9;3;1;1;1;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;7;2;3;0;0;1;0
Western Michigan;;7;2;3;1;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;2;1;0;0;1
Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Denver 5, Miami 1
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, UMD won SO
Friday, Dec. 11
Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2
Saturday, Dec. 12
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
North Dakota State 74, South Dakota 67
South Dakota State 74, North Dakota 62
