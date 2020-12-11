 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Dec. 12
agate

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;8;3;3;19

Bismarck;5;7;1;11

Austin;3;5;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;0;6;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;8;3;3;19

Maryland;8;4;3;19

Maine;9;5;0;18

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;5;9;1;11

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;12;3;0;24

Shreveport;7;1;1;15

Odessa;4;6;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;7;1;5

Friday, Dec. 11

Bismarck 5, Austin 1

Minot 8, St. Cloud 6

Johnstown 3, Maryland 2, OT

Northeast 5, Maine 1

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3

Shreveport 3, Odessa 2, OT

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;0;1;0;0;1

North Dakota;;9;3;1;1;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;7;2;3;0;0;1;0

Western Michigan;;7;2;3;1;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;2;1;0;0;1

Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Denver 5, Miami 1

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, UMD won SO

Friday, Dec. 11

Western Michigan 5, Colorado College 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball

North Dakota State 74, South Dakota 67

South Dakota State 74, North Dakota 62

