Area Scores: Dec. 10
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 10

BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Jamestown (9);77

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (6);71

3. Bismarck (1);57

4. Fargo Davies (2);43

5. Legacy;15

Also receiving votes: West Fargo, Century, Mandan.

GIRLS

Team;Points

1. Century (16);88

2. Fargo Davies (1);66

3. Legacy (1);57

4. West Fargo;29

5. Bismarck;12

Also receiving votes: Fargo Shanley, Devils Lake.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;8;3;1;0;1;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;4;1;3;0;0;1;0

Western Michigan;;4;1;3;1;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;1;1;0;0;1

Miami;;1;0;4;0;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

 Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 3, OT (CC wins in SO)

Denver 3, North Dakota 2

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Miami 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Western Michigan 2, St. Cloud State 1

Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 1

Thursday, Dec. 10

Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:5 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;4;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;9;4;0;18

Maryland;8;4;2;18

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;1;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;11;3;0;22

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;6;1;5

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Maine 4, Northeast 3

Friday, Dec. 11

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

New Mexico at Lone Star

Odessa at Shreveport

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

