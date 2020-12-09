Area Scores: Dec. 10

BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Jamestown (9);77
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (6);71
3. Bismarck (1);57
4. Fargo Davies (2);43
5. Legacy;15
Also receiving votes: West Fargo, Century, Mandan.
GIRLS
Team;Points
1. Century (16);88
2. Fargo Davies (1);66
3. Legacy (1);57
4. West Fargo;29
5. Bismarck;12
Also receiving votes: Fargo Shanley, Devils Lake.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;8;3;1;0;1;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;4;1;3;0;0;1;0
Western Michigan;;4;1;3;1;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;1;1;0;0;1
Miami;;1;0;4;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Colorado College 3, Western Michigan 3, OT (CC wins in SO)
Denver 3, North Dakota 2
Minnesota-Duluth 4, Miami 2
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Western Michigan 2, St. Cloud State 1
Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 1
Thursday, Dec. 10
Denver vs. Miami, 3:35 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:5 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;7;3;3;17
Bismarck;4;7;1;9
Austin;3;4;2;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;9;4;0;18
Maryland;8;4;2;18
Johnstown;7;3;3;17
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;1;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;11;3;0;22
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;6;1;5
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Maine 4, Northeast 3
Friday, Dec. 11
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
