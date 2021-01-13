After another long break, Bobcats get back to work Friday night

Getting used to the unusual has been a way of life for most sports teams the last year.
The Bismarck Bobcats are no different.
Coming off their latest long break of the North American Hockey League season, the Bobcats get back on home ice tomorrow for the first time since 2020 (Dec. 31) when they host Fairbanks at the VFW Sports Center.
The Bobcats have played 20 games, tied for second-most in the NAHL, but they also went nearly a month between games in November, plus had a pair of two-week stretches without games.
"It's really the same old song and dance with so many variables put into it this year," Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "You don't ever get used to it, other than you just have to be ready for the unexpected. We all understand there's nothing we can do about it, so we try not to worry about the things beyond our control."
During the latest game-less streak (Jan. 3-Jan. 15), Bobcats players stayed in town and tried to stay sharp.
"We stay here and practice. We try to keep their feet underneath them, but there's only so much you can do against your own teammates," Sedevie said. "We have a good group. They come to work every day and try to get better. That's all we can ask, especially in a year like this one."
The 2020 portion of the schedule had a repetitive feel to it. Of the Bobcats' 20 games, 16 were against Aberdeen and Minot. Aberdeen has just one loss in 18 games. Minot is one point ahead of the Bobcats (19-18) in the Central Division, but the Minotauros do have two games in hand.
The Bobcats (8-10-0-2) won their last three games in December before a pair of competitive losses to 17-1 Aberdeen.
"We've been up and down for sure and to be honest that's not entirely unexpected," Sedevie said. "If we can get more consistency just in terms of our schedule I think that would help a lot to kind of get rolling here."
The Bobcats have gotten stellar play from 16-year-old goalie Cameron Korpi since he arrived last month. The Western Michigan commit has allowed just 1.89 goals per game in his six appearances.
"He's done a heckuva job for us," Sedevie said of the South Lyon, Michigan, product. "He's so mature. He's only 16, but he's got an awful lot of ability."
The Bobcats are minus-4 on goal differential.
"We need to start scoring more goals. We haven't given up much. Defensively we've played pretty well and I think we've gotten our goaltending situation squared away," Sedevie said. "At the end of the day, we need guys to score more goals."
Getting Jonny Ziskie back, one of six Bobcats to make D-I commitments just this season alone, should help. Ziskie, a former USHL-er for the Fargo Force, will return this weekend after missing two months with an injury.
The Bobcats also bolstered the roster with a pair of trades on Wednesday, landing two future NCAA Division I players in goalie Ian Shane from the Chicago Steel of the USHL and forward Karter McNarland from the Sioux Falls Stampede, also from the USHL. Shane, from Huntington Beach, California, is committed to Cornell (N.Y.). McNarland, a 17-year-old from Saskatoon, is ticketed for the University of Vermont.
"There are different things with certain deadlines (for trades) and we just felt like this was an opportunity for us to improve our team," Sedevie said.
The Bobcats should be near full strength for the weekend series against Fairbanks, an uncommon opponent. The Ice Dogs, who have played just nine games, are headquartering in Marshall, Minnesota. Fairbanks was scheduled to return to Alaska for its opener Jan. 21, but that has been pushed back indefinitely.
The Bobcats and Ice Dogs are not in the same division, setting up a rare series against an unfamiliar opponent.
"We've seen a lot of Aberdeen and Minot. It will be nice to change it up and play Fairbanks," Sedevie said. "Our guys are excited to get back at it on Friday night."
