After another long break, Bobcats get back to work Friday night

Getting used to the unusual has been a way of life for most sports teams the last year.

The Bismarck Bobcats are no different.

Coming off their latest long break of the North American Hockey League season, the Bobcats get back on home ice tomorrow for the first time since 2020 (Dec. 31) when they host Fairbanks at the VFW Sports Center.

The Bobcats have played 20 games, tied for second-most in the NAHL, but they also went nearly a month between games in November, plus had a pair of two-week stretches without games.

"It's really the same old song and dance with so many variables put into it this year," Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "You don't ever get used to it, other than you just have to be ready for the unexpected. We all understand there's nothing we can do about it, so we try not to worry about the things beyond our control."

During the latest game-less streak (Jan. 3-Jan. 15), Bobcats players stayed in town and tried to stay sharp.