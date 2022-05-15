Bobcats look forward to next season after stirring finish to NAHL campaign

A slow start led into an exciting, then ultimately heartbreaking, finish.

With their 2021-22 NAHL season in the books, the Bismarck Bobcats turn their attention to the future.

"One thing that stands out is that we were down going into the third period in Game 5, and we didn't quit and it was maybe our best period in the playoffs," Bismarck Bobcats coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. "They didn't quit and they fought until the end."

One of the biggest issues that caused their slow start in the 21-22 season is something that Sedevie believes will turn into a strength next year.

"We had to develop so much this year as players, get guys acclimated to junior hockey," Sedevie said. "It was a waiting process, a learning process, whatever you want to call it. Our structures weren't good early last season, but our mistakes got way less in the second half."

That will be due to a large number of returning players.

"Quite different from last year," Sedevie said. "That's the exciting part, seeing where this group can grow and see what they can accomplish. It's going to be a motivated group and a group that wants to return and they proved towards the end of the year what they can do."

Perhaps most vital of the potential returners is goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who not only finished 11th in the NAHL in wins (30) in the regular season, he was 16th among 38 qualified goalies in goals against average (2.74) and 18th in save percentage (.910).

As good as Spinnars Nordin was down the stretch for the Bobcats, he took his game to another level against St. Cloud.

Spinnars Nordin faced 229 shots and allowed 12 goals, for a goals against average of 2.07 and a save percentage of .948, tied for second among playoff goalies with Springfield's Ethan Roberts, who played in two fewer games.

Spinnars Nordin also set a consecutive games played streak in net for the Bobcats, which is something Sedevie would like to avoid next season.

"Oskar is coming back, which is a big hole we don't have to fill," Sedevie said. "It was the perfect storm where Oskar was called upon night after night, and he did a fantastic job. Ideally you're looking for a 1A, 1B where you're in a good situation and a younger guy can come in and develop under Oskar."

While Sedevie will spend much of the next few months attempting to retain as much of his roster as possible, five players are aging out of junior hockey -- forwards Quinn Rudrud, Ryan Taylor, Brady Egan, Ben Troumbly, and defenseman Jon Ziskie.

Troumbly heads to St. Cloud State, Egan and Taylor are committed to Clarkson, Rudrud will play for University of Alaska-Fairbanks, and Ziskie will take his talents to Niagara University.

"After all the emotions of game 59 and game 60, the double overtime game, all those memories they created for Bobcat history, I don't know what there is to be said," Sedevie said. "We're losing guys that have given a lot to the Bobcats, including two of our leaders in Quinn and Ziskie."

It's a tough group of five for Sedevie to lose on the offensive end, as Rudrud, Troumbly and Ziskie were second, third, and fifth on the Bobcats in scoring. Egan and Taylor were both important depth scorers.

Jake McLean, the Bobcats leading point-getter with 17 goals and 39 assists, had a terrific rookie season.

"You're expecting guys that are here to make those steps," Sedevie said before pointing out that in the 2020-21 season, Rudrud only had 13 points and developed into the potent scorer he was this season. "You're looking for guys to step up and take the next step.

"We're going to look to add a little bit of goal-scoring up front and a piece or two on the back end."

Those additions will come from the players Sedevie and scouts Niko Kapetanovic and Sean Clark have tendered during the 2021-22 season, as well as players taken in the upcoming NAHL draft.

The Bobcats, laden with players they hope to return, will not be making a huge number of picks in the draft this year.

"The big thing leading up to the draft is figuring out what we need," Sedevie said. "You can add a lot of nice pieces in the draft, but we're only going to have 3-5 picks. It's not that you'll be 100 percent right on them, but if we can get 75 percent right, that'll really strengthen our hockey team.

"You have to do what you can so when you own a players' rights, you have to let your program speak for itself and let them know the players and parents know they're going to be in the right place in Bismarck."

While a fair bit of his time will be focused on either running the Bobcats' hockey camps, which take place both before and after the draft, not to mention acquiring players, Sedevie will also put in work over the offseason on refining his systems.

"Coaching is an ever-changing position, almost every year is a different team," Sedevie said. "As a coach, you try and learn and get better, talk to other coaches and try and take stuff they're doing to implement into your system. If you don't keep trying stuff and continuing to learn, you're setting yourself up for failure."

As for the teams the Bobcats may end up facing in the 2022-23 season, the lone offseason relocation is the Minnesota Magicians franchise pulling up roots and moving to Eagle River, Wisconsin.

The Magicians will undergo a complete rebranding, but will remain in the NAHL's Midwest Division. As far as Sedevie is aware, that is expected to be the lone change the NAHL will undergo in the offseason.

"There won't be any other movement as of now," Sedevie said. "It's something we're proud of that we're one of the longest-standing organizations in junior hockey, and we have rivalries that go back a ways. You don't have a more heated rivalry in the NAHL than Minot and Bismarck, and I don't just say that because of how the (regular) season ended.

"That rivalry is great for sports, hockey, and our league."

Bismarck's Pre-Draft Camps are set for Trenton, Michigan on June 3-5, and Hudson, Wisconsin June 10-12.

The NAHL draft will take place on Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m.

