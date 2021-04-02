Bobcats come back, trim Austin for 3-2 victory

The VFW Sports Center scoreboard read 3-2.

Ask any Bismarck Bobcats player and he'll say it was actually 4-2.

Either way, the Bobcats claimed a gritty, hard-earned NAHL victory over Austin on Friday night.

This one could easily have gone the other way.

Austin led 2-1 after one period and at that point Bobcats goalie Tommy Aitken drew the line, stopping the final 15 shots the Bruins sent his way.

The Bruins had a golden opportunity to enlarge on that precarious one-goal advantage in the second period but came up empty. During a six-minute stretch in the middle of the second period, Bismarck managed just one sortie into Bruins territory.

Otherwise, that stretch belonged to Austin, which came up empty. The Bruins launched 10 shots during that stretch, five on target, none of which eluded Aitken.

By far the strongest period for the Bobcats was the finale, in which they outshot Austin 14-3 despite swimming uphill much of the time.

The Bobcats started the third period with a man in the penalty box, due to a slashing penalty on Jimmy Doyle with no time showing on the clock at the end of the second session.