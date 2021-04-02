Bobcats come back, trim Austin for 3-2 victory

The VFW Sports Center scoreboard read 3-2.
Ask any Bismarck Bobcats player and he'll say it was actually 4-2.
Either way, the Bobcats claimed a gritty, hard-earned NAHL victory over Austin on Friday night.
This one could easily have gone the other way.
Austin led 2-1 after one period and at that point Bobcats goalie Tommy Aitken drew the line, stopping the final 15 shots the Bruins sent his way.
The Bruins had a golden opportunity to enlarge on that precarious one-goal advantage in the second period but came up empty. During a six-minute stretch in the middle of the second period, Bismarck managed just one sortie into Bruins territory.
Otherwise, that stretch belonged to Austin, which came up empty. The Bruins launched 10 shots during that stretch, five on target, none of which eluded Aitken.
By far the strongest period for the Bobcats was the finale, in which they outshot Austin 14-3 despite swimming uphill much of the time.
The Bobcats started the third period with a man in the penalty box, due to a slashing penalty on Jimmy Doyle with no time showing on the clock at the end of the second session.
Bismarck weathered that penalty, and then dived into much deeper water beginning at the 2:43 mark when Chase Beacom took a five-minute major for charging that resulted in an injury to Austin's Ben Dexheimer.
That was compounded less than two minutes later when an apparent breakaway goal by Bismarck's Grant Ahcan was disallowed. Austin goalie Tyler Shea made the initial save on Ahcan, who appeared to have scored on the rebound at 4:30.
Seventeen seconds later, the officiating crew handed a two-minute bench penalty to Bismarck and a game misconduct penalty to Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie.
Sedevie said the officials gave him no explanation after waving off Ahcan's apparent goal.
"They just said 'no goal,'" Sedevie said.
That left the Bobcats two men short for two minutes and one man short for three additional minutes. Upon his departure, Sedevie threw the Bobcats' supply of sticks on the ice, and a fan pitched in with a beverage can farther down the ice.
Bismarck played brilliantly on the penalty kill, allowing only four shots on net before returning to full strength.
Then the momentum shifted. Austin took two penalties in 46 seconds, and the Bobcats capitalized while the Bruins were at a 5-on-3 disadvantage. Defenseman Tommy Bergsland drilled home his second goal of the night from the inside border of the right circle to tie things with 9:27 to play.
Less than two minutes later, with the teams at full strength, defenseman Luke Gramer beat Shea from the left point, sailing a slapshot over the goalie's right shoulder with 7:46 on the clock.
The Bobcats killed a hooking minor to successfully protect their 3-2 lead, outshooting the Bruins 3-2 the rest of the way.
Austin's Walter Zacher opened the scoring, firing in a wrist shot from the mid-slot at 5:10 of the first period. Bergsland responded from close range at 8:00 for a momentary 1-1 deadlock.
Connor Mylymok scored what proved to be Austin's final goal of the night blasting in a shot from the left point at 13:32.
Bismarck won for the third game in a row, improving its record to 23-14-5 in the process. Austin dropped its third straight, dipping to 12-23-5.
The two teams square off again tonight. Game time is 7:15 at the VFW Sports Center.