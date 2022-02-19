Blue Jays win West Region title

The Jamestown Blue Jays rode a hot goalie and an even hotter power play to their first West Region boys’ hockey championship in 27 years on Saturday at the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck.

Jamestown goalie Brode Hillstrom made 23 saves and notched his second shutout in three games as Jamestown beat Legacy 3-0. In doing so, the Blue Jays captured their first region title since 1995 and stopped a streak of 14 straight region titles by either Century or Bismarck High, and a 27-year streak of Bismarck, Century or Minot appearing in the Region final game.

Ironically, many Legacy players were on the BHS and CHS rosters in previous years but now are part of the first-year program at Legacy. They are going on to state for the first time with Jamestown, Minot and Mandan while CHS is staying home for the first time in 16 years. Legacy contributed to that with a 4-1 win over the Patriots in the first round.

The Sabers rolled past Bottineau-Rugby in the semifinals before running into a Blue Jay buzz saw that dominated both ends of the ice.

Joe Cummings and Hunter Nelson netted power-play goals and Michael Mahoney finished off the Sabers with an even-strength tally late in the third period. The Blue Jays scored eight power-play goals in the three games.

“Obviously special teams were a big factor,” Legacy coach Mario Lamoureux said. “We knew they had a good power play and they capitalized on it. We just didn’t capitalize on special teams.”

On the other hand, Jamestown coach and West Region coach of the year Matt Stockert praised his team’s special teams.

“There’s always adversity in a hockey game,” Stockert said. “To kill off a five-minute major along with a two-minute minor … The best penalty killer out there was Brode Hillstrom and you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Hillstrom stopped 46 of 47 shots in the tournament.

Jamestown has outscored its opponents 117-38 this season.

“Jamestown did a good job eliminating us from getting to their net,” Lamoureux said.

The Jays applied the pressure from the puck drop. They put 34 shots on Legacy goalie Tyler Miller, including 12 in the first period.

With Legacy skating a man down, Cummings ripped a shot from the top of the left circle high into the net for a 1-0 lead at 15:56 of the first period.

Both teams had opportunities on the power play in the second. The Sabers couldn’t take advantage of a pair of penalties, including a five-minute major and two-minute minor that gave them a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:33.

Nelson made it 2-0 with a shot from Miller’s right at 8:21.

With 6:15 left in the period, Lucas Vasey clanged a shot off the pipe to come as close as the Sabers would get to scoring.

Legacy then had its own 5-on-3 for two minutes and came close to getting on the board until a streaking Marcus Butts had a centering pass jump over his stick right in front of Hillstrom.

Instead of playing defensive hockey in the third, the Jays continued to attack and scored at 12:44 when Mahoney camped just outside the goal crease, took a feed from Brooks Roaldson and put it under Miller.

Had Legacy made all of its shots on goal in the third period (2), it would only have tied the game before Mahoney’s goal.

“It’s like a Cinderella story to be honest with you,” Stockert added. “It’s a bunch of kids in front of him that don’t want to allow pucks to get to the nest. When you have that attitude, it’s a pretty easy recipe for success.”

Stockert said he couldn’t say he was more pleased with his offense or defense. “Both,” he said. “We can put them in quick, but if you don’t take care of your own end, bad things can happen pretty quick.”

Lamoureux, meanwhile, said the Sabers can take pride in what they have already accomplished.

“Obviously it’s a game you want to win. But we’re proud of this group,” Lamoureux said. “We’ve come a long way and we’re going to state and that’s where we wanted to get to.”

