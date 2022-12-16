Blizzard slows up Skyhawks' strong start

After an unexpected bye week, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are looking forward to getting back on the court.

The winter weather wiped out a trio of games and practice time for a Skyhawks team that’s off to a fast start to the season, winners of five straight games and ranked No. 4 in the Class B girls basketball poll.

“We’ve been playing really good basketball,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “Our defense has been really good. We’ve been turning teams over about 30 times a game and we’ve been scoring about 30 points off those turnovers.”

The Skyhawks have allowed only 40.4 points per game in their first five outings, while putting up 66 points per contest.

Defense is always a priority for Shiloh, but Seifert is pleased with the way the team has been locked in from the start of the season.

“My biggest surprise is the way that we get after it defensively,” he said. “The girls have really bought into the defensive end of things and they understand how the defense is definitely going to jump start our offense for us.”

Senior Hailey Quam, an all-stater last season, leads Shiloh in scoring and rebounding.

Senior Hannah Westin, junior Dedra Wood and senior Aliya Schock have also played key roles. Wood and Westin give the Skyhawks a pair of scoring threats and Betsy Hatlestad, a sophomore, and Wood have also been big contributors on the boards.

“Hannah has stepped up this year for us. It’s her senior season and she’s been a good leader on and off the court,” Seifert said. “Dedra is back – we’re just getting ready to allow her to play more minutes now coming out of her knee injury from last year.

“Aliya has looked good. She’s gotten some of the nervousness out of her and she looks a lot better this year as a senior. Definitely more confident this year.”

The Skyhawks had three games wiped out by the blizzard this week.

Tuesday’s game at Standing Rock will be made up on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Their game at Turtle Lake against No. 9-ranked Central McLean (4-0) originally set for Thursday was moved to Monday, Jan. 16.

Saturday’s scheduled boys and girls doubleheader against Minot Ryan was also a casualty of the blizzard. Those games have been postponed and the schools are trying to find a makeup date.

Along with the veterans, Seifert likes the way his newcomers have stepped into new roles.

“The way our sophomores and juniors have been playing – they didn’t have a lot of meaningful varsity minutes, but they’ve really done a good job of adjusting to the speed of the varsity game and stepping up,” Seifert said.

After Tuesday’s Standing Rock game, the Skyhawks will wrap up the pre-Christmas break portion of the schedule on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

“We just want to make sure that our shooting stays consistent,” Seifert said. “We’ve increased our field goal percentage this year, and that’s good to see. We want to continue that in practice.

“We have to get a little bit better at executing our offensive sets. That’s one thing we have to work on here before Christmas break.”