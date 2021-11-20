Bison roll past South Dakota in finale

FARGO (AP) — Cam Miller threw a touchdown pass and added one of North Dakota State's six rushing scores as the Bison rolled to a 52-24 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

Tamerik Williams opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Miller connected with Phoenix Sproles for a 75-yard touchdown and then scored on an 8-yard run to make it 21-0 after one quarter.

Christian Watson's 43-yard TD run gave the Bison (10-1, 7-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the latest FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead just three minutes into the second quarter.

Miller completed 19 of 23 passes for 219 yards. Williams rushed for 60 of the Bison's 301 yards on the ground — scoring twice. Jalen Bussey and Kobe Johnson also had scoring runs.

Freshman Carson Camp passed for 196 yards and two scores with one pick for the 16th-ranked Coyotes (7-4, 5-3). Michael Mansaray and JJ Galbreath had touchdown receptions.

South Dakota State 24, North Dakota 21

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Frahm kicked a 38-yard, fourth-quarter field goal and Malik Lofton intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line with 42 seconds remaining to preserve South Dakota State's 24-21 season-ending victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (8-3, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, await an at-large bid into the FCS playoffs.

Chris Oladokun, who transferred to South Dakota State over the summer after playing at South Florida and Samford, completed 19 of 26 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns.

Quincy Vaughn and Otis Weah rushed for touchdowns for North Dakota (5-6, 3-5), which never led but battled into three ties. Tommy Schuster threw for 218 yards for UND with one TD and one interception.

The Jackrabbits defense had three sacks, seven tackles for loss and five pass breakups while Oladokun was sacked once.

