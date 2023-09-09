Cam Miller and Cole Payton led the Bison to a big win in their home opener.

A week after winning at US Bank Stadium, North Dakota State returned to the Fargodome and rolled past Maine 44-7 on Saturday.

Miller and Payton led the way for a Bison ground game that piled up 264 yards.

Miller ran for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 152 yards. Payton ran for 102 yards on eight carries – including a 61-yard TD burst – and added 40 yards through the air.

The Bison, held to three field goals in the first 20 minutes, wound up with 456 yards of total offense in wearing down the Black Bears.

Miller’s 2-yard TD run late in the second quarter gave NDSU a 16-0 halftime lead.

Miller and Payton combined for three second-half scores as North Dakota State improved to 2-0.

The Bison host Central Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 16, while Maine (0-2) hosts Rhode Island next week.

UND 37, Northern Arizona 22

Tommy Schuster led North Dakota to its second straight victory to open the season.

UND rolled to a 37-22 win over Northern Arizona at the Alerus Center. Schuster threw for 259 yards and accounted for a pair of touchdowns.

Schuster completed 21 of 30 passes and picked up 12 yards rushing. He connected with Wesley Eliodor on a 45-yard scoring strike.

Bo Belquist had eight catches for 123 yards, leading seven different receivers for North Dakota. Gaven Ziebarth led UND with 69 yards rushing and scored their first touchdown.

Quincy Vaughn scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

North Dakota also scored on a defensive two-point conversion. After Kai Millner hooked up with Bryzai White for NAU’s first touchdown, pulling the Lumberjacks within 20-9 in the third quarter, the visitors lined up to go for two.

Millner was sacked and fumbled the ball. Ted Mullin returned the ball to the end zone to make it 22-9.

Schuster’s 1-yard TD run made it 36-9 with 6:58 remaining before NAU scored two late TDs.

UND travels to Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 16, while NAU (0-2) hosts Utah Tech next.