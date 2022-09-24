 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bison rally to beat South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat South Dakota 34-17 on Saturday.

Luepke, with 20 carries, had a pair of short TD runs in the second half when the Bison outscored the Coyotes 24-0 to erase a first-half deficit.

The Bison (3-1, 1-0) opened their Missouri Valley Football Conference season with a victory after losing at Arizona 31-28 last week. North Dakota State hasn't lost consecutive games since 2009.

Carson Camp threw 28 yards to Wesley Eliodor in the final minute of the first half for a 17-10 halftime lead for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1).

Cam Miller's 13-yard TD run tied the game and Luepke added the first of his two TDs to put the Bison out front.

There were seven turnovers in the game, four by the Coyotes. Dawson Weber had two forced fumbles for North Dakota State.

North Dakota State hosts Youngstown State on Saturday, Oct. 1. South Dakota is off next week before visiting South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 8.

North Dakota State 34, South Dakota 17

North Dakota State;0;10;14;0;--;34

South Dakota;3;14;0;0;--;17

First quarter

USD: FG Eddie Ogamba 18, 0:30.

Second quarter

NDSU: FG Griffin Crosa 26, 10:16.

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 2 run (Crosa kick), 7:31.

USD: Travis Theis 2 run (Ogamba kick), 0:58.

USD: Wesley Eliodor 28 pass from Carson Camp (Ogamba kick), 0:44.

Third quarter

NDSU: Cam Miller 13 run (Crosa kick), 10:28

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 2 run (Crosa kick), 5:22.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: FG Crosa 25, 8:27

NDSU: Luepke 3 run (Crosa kick), 3:24.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – NDSU: Hunter Luepke 20-146, Kobe Johnson 14-68, Dominic Gonnella 8-48, TaMerik Williams 5-37, Cam Miller 5-33, TK Marshall 5-13, Brylon Henderson 1-9, Jalen Bussey 1-6. USD: Travis Theis 10-63, Carson Camp 13-41, Shomari Lawrence 5-40, Cole Stenstrom 1-1.

PASSING – NDSU: Cam Miller 10-19-1, 120 yards. USD: Carson Camp 13-26-2, 120 yards.

RECEIVING – NDSU: Zach Mathis 3-39, Joe Stoffel 2-28, Braylon Henderson 1-23, DJ Hart 2-15, Hunter Brozio 1-15, Jalen Bussey 1-0. USD: Wesley Eliodor 2-51, Travis Theis 6-25, Carter Bell 2-22, Jack Martens 1-9, Shomari Lawrence 1-3, JJ Galbreath 1-0.

Records: North Dakota State 3-1, 1-0 MVFC; South Dakota 1-3, 0-1 MVFC.

