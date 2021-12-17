Bison hang on to beat James Madison, advance to FCS title game

The Bison are headed back to Frisco, Texas.

Destin Talbert had a spectacular fourth-quarter interception and the North Dakota State held off James Madison 20-14 Friday night at the Fargodome

Hunter Luepke had two touchdown receptions for the Bison who earned their ninth trip to the FCS championship game in the last 11 years.

“When we lost to Sam Houston in the spring, this started,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said in a postgame interview with ESPN. “Best fan base, best support, it’s an unbelievable honor to be the head coach here.”

The Bison got on the board first.

Quarterback Cam Miller found Hunter Luepke wide open on a wheel route near the sideline. The NDSU fullback made the catch and ran 32 yards for a touchdown. Jake Reinholz added the PAT kick to make it 7-0.

After forcing JMU’s second punt in as many drives, the Bison scored again. The Dukes forced a 43-yard field goal, but Jake Reinholz banged it through with plenty to spare to make it 10-0 Bison at the 13:03 mark of the second period.

James Madison drove deep into NDSU territory on its third drive, but an ill-fated throw by Cole Johnson into the end zone into double coverage was intercepted by Dawson Weber.

The Bison upped their lead to 13-0 at halftime.

Reinholz capped off a 6-minute, 15-play drive with a 20-yard field goal to end the half.

The Dukes were held to 71 yards of offense in the first half. Coming into the game, JMU was averaging 446.2 yards per contest.

James Madison went right down the field for a score to start the second half.

Quarterback Cole Johnson hit wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., both All-Americans, for a 13-yard touchdown catch to finish off a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Ethan Ratke’s kick made it 13-7.

The Dukes got a special teams play late in the third quarter to flip momentum. After a blocked punt, Johnson engineered a 6-play, 41-yard drive for JMU’s first lead of the game. Johnson whistled a 4-yard TD pass to Devin Ravenel to tie it at 13-13. Ratke’s kick put the Dukes up with 90 seconds left in the third quarter.

After doing nothing offensively in the third quarter, Miller and Luepke connected for a second touchdown pass in the fourth to put the Bison back in front. On second-down at the JMU 22-yard line, Luepke again was wide open on a wheel route and made a stumbling catch to put the Bison in front. Lined up to go for two, NDSU was called for a delay of game. Reinholz was summoned and booted the PAT to make it 20-14.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Dukes drove deep into NDSU territory, but defensive back Destin Talbert made a spectacular leaping catch in the end zone for an interception with 3 minutes left to spoil the potential go-ahead drive.

“Unbelievable play by Destin there,” Entz said.

James Madison got one last chance, but Logan McCormick sacked Johnson to end the game.

