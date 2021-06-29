Bismarck's Patton, West Fargo's Clemenson dominate

The temperatures at Municipal Ballpark on Tuesday reached into the high 80s and Ben Patton's pitch count reached the 90s, but he kept pounding the strike zone.
And after seven innings and 94 pitches, Patton had a 2-1 victory over West Fargo in Class AA American Legion baseball. The setback, in the first game of a doubleheader, was the first for the Patriots in seven statewide contests. Bismarck improved to 3-2.
West Fargo bounced back to win the second game 4-0 behind the strong left arm of Casey Clemenson, who pitched a perfect game, striking out 13.
Patton, a recent Legacy High School graduate, surrendered no earned runs. West Fargo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a walk to Brennan Haman, a passed ball and cooper Borchardt's run-scoring single.
Governors cleanup man Isaac Pegors evened the score in the bottom of the inning when he got ahold of a high curve from Patriots right-hander Lance Oster. Pegors pulled a 2-and-2 pitch over the 340-foot sign in left field with room to spare.
When Patton, an 18-year-old right-hander, walked two of the first three men he faced in the top of the third, further damage seemed inevitable. Alex Urlaub flied out to deep center field for the second out, with the lead runner, Quade Peters, advancing to third.
But did he? The Governors appealed that Peters left second base before center fielder Jackson Klipfel's catch. The umpires agreed and Patton was out of trouble, thanks to an ultra-odd double play. He dodged a bullet despite finding the strike zone with just three of 12 pitches.
After that, Patton was a new man. He retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, pumping 32 of his final 47 pitches into the strike zone. Over the final four innings he limited West Fargo to an infield hit and a hit batter.
Klipfel, batting ninth, got what turned out to be the game-winning rally going in the bottom of the third. He rapped a one-out single to right field and advanced to third on Jackson Uhler's double off the left field wall. Ryan Keup's infield hit brought Klipfel home to make it 2-1.
Patton followed with four masterful innings of pitching. He said he wasn't even close to wilting in the heat, noting that he's clearly a hot-weather pitcher.
"I like pitching in the summer a lot more than the spring," he emphasized. "I feel a lot better in the heat. ... (Last week) in Omaha I threw a one-hit shutout and had a no-hitter until the first batter of the seventh inning, and it was hotter there than it was today. That was an awesome stepping stone."
"The hotter it is, the looser I get and the better I pitch," he continued.
It took awhile to settle in against West Fargo, Patton noted.
"A team like West Fargo has good hitters. ... After the first time and one-half through the (batting) order I knew what they were looking for. I got in their heads and got a lot of one-pitch and two-pitch outs," he said.
Patton said he added a pitch to his repertoire in mid-game, which helped him down the stretch.
"I've been developing a pretty good slider, so I don't think I threw a curveball until the fourth inning, and it worked really well. I was able to locate everything, and getting the curveball working gave me a fourth pitch," he observed.
West Fargo 4, Bismarck 0
Clemenson, who will be a junior at West Fargo Sheyenne, threw 83 pitches, 69 of them strikes, to create his 21-up, 21-down masterpiece.
He fanned the side in the third inning on the way to 13 strikeouts, 12 of them swinging.
The Patriots gave him all the support he needed in the top of the third.
A bases-loaded walk to Lance Oster plated the first run, and a second tally crossed the plate when the ensuing batter, Alex Urlaub, was hit by a pitch. The third run scored on Brennan Haman's ground out.
Drew Close singled in the final run of the game in the seventh inning.
Bismarck pitchers held West Fargo to five hits, but the Patriots took advantage of six walks and a Governors error.
Cru Walker, who was charged with three runs, worked the first five innings for Bismarck. Noah Riedinger and Caiden Schwehr pitched an inning apiece.
Both teams have doubleheaders scheduled tonight. West Fargo will visit Mandan and the Governors will play host to Grand Forks. Both twin bills are scheduled for 5:30.
Grand Forks swept Mandan 5-2 and 6-1 on Tuesday.