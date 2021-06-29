Bismarck's Patton, West Fargo's Clemenson dominate

But did he? The Governors appealed that Peters left second base before center fielder Jackson Klipfel's catch. The umpires agreed and Patton was out of trouble, thanks to an ultra-odd double play. He dodged a bullet despite finding the strike zone with just three of 12 pitches.

After that, Patton was a new man. He retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, pumping 32 of his final 47 pitches into the strike zone. Over the final four innings he limited West Fargo to an infield hit and a hit batter.

Klipfel, batting ninth, got what turned out to be the game-winning rally going in the bottom of the third. He rapped a one-out single to right field and advanced to third on Jackson Uhler's double off the left field wall. Ryan Keup's infield hit brought Klipfel home to make it 2-1.

Patton followed with four masterful innings of pitching. He said he wasn't even close to wilting in the heat, noting that he's clearly a hot-weather pitcher.

"I like pitching in the summer a lot more than the spring," he emphasized. "I feel a lot better in the heat. ... (Last week) in Omaha I threw a one-hit shutout and had a no-hitter until the first batter of the seventh inning, and it was hotter there than it was today. That was an awesome stepping stone."