Bismarck Tribune sports editor named sportswriter of the year

Bismarck Tribune Sports Editor Dave Selvig has been named sportswriter of the year by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Selvig shares the title with Grand Forks Herald sportswriter Tom Miller, who also was recognized by the association.

Selvig is in his sixth year leading the Tribune’s sports department. He previously worked as a sportswriter for the Jamestown Sun for nearly 18 years.

“Dave’s dedication to covering local sports, particularly high school sports, is unwavering,” Tribune Editor Amy Dalrymple said. “This recognition is well-deserved.”

Awards will be presented at the association’s annual meeting, scheduled for June 5 in Fargo.

The association also recognized Craig Keating, announcer for Mayville’s KMAV and KMSR Radio, as sportscaster of the year.