Bismarck prepares for tough state meet

It's been a season of improvement for the Bismarck High cross country teams..

On the girls side, they have spent much of the year ranked, while the boys have gone from unranked to finding themselves in the poll an.s the season concludes Saturday at the state meet in Jamestown.

"I've been pleased with how the season has gone so far," said BHS coach Scott Reichenberger. "I knew we had a good group of four guys on the boys side coming in, but I didn't know what we had after that. They've set the tone and done a great job. Behind them, some of the younger guys have started to develop and I feel we've improved every week as a team.

"On the girls side, we've been chasing Williston all year. We got them at the Anderson-Stavn meet about five weeks ago, but we've been working to get ourselves healthy. We're confident we have a chance; at the WDA meet we weren't healthy and didn't have a full team there. So we're really looking forward to Saturday."

Both Bismarck High teams have had foursomes who have separated themselves from the pack. On the boys side, seniors Noah Cowley and Jaxsyn Olson, junior Brady Korsmo, and sophomore Parker Hintz have led the way. On the girls side, sophomores Bayla Weigel and Sophia Ness and freshmen Taya Fettig and Rita Wise Spirit have been the scoring leaders.

"Noah Cowley and Jaxsyn Olson are my two seniors. They're outstanding kids, outstanding leaders. Brady Korsmo is our top runner, and Parker Hintz, those four guys have been dream kids to coach and dream kids to have in the program," Reichenberger said. "They understand what it takes to improve, understand the life of the distance runner, and I'm glad they're on our team.

"On the girls side, we have had four outstanding girls. Bayla Weigel won the WDA (meet) two weeks ago, she came up to varsity as an eighth grader and has been a non-stop worker and has kept getting better. Sophia Ness has really improved, Taya Fettig and Rita Wise Spirit, those four have been the core of our top scorers this year, and they've got a great future ahead of them."

Cross country running can be tough because it can be as much about fighting to beat another runner individually while also trying to keep runners packed up so they finish close together and put low scores on the board.

But Reichenberger has found a way to change the mindsets of his runners.

"We try to focus on ourselves. I don't spend a lot of time focusing on other teams, we focus on becoming better runners," he said. "We go down to Minneapolis and run in the Roy Griak meet and that has 400 or 500 kids in it. For us to go and run in that meet, it's much bigger than the state meet, and it almost makes the state meet feel small."

As a team, the Demons have their eyes on a few opponents in particular.

"We've been battling [Williston] for the last two years," Reichenberger said of the girls' meet. "It's good for us because it sets a high bar. They got us by a few points at the state and region meets last year, but we're looking forward to Saturday because we think we can beat them.

And on the boys side?

"We haven't beaten Williston all year, but we're right there with them," Reichenberger said. "[Grand Forks] Red River is the top team out East and they're capable of winning as well."

Williston and Grand Forks have spent much of the season surrounding the Demons in the poll.

"On the boys side, at the beginning of the year we were unranked," Reichenberger said. "Our top runner from last year's state meet was only in 34th place, so to get the improvement we've gotten out of the boys, it's been great. The rankings have been momentum-builders for us, and it shows that we've been getting better week-by-week. But everybody knows that rankings are rankings, at this point it's about who is going to get it done on Saturday."

This year's state meet will take place at Pipestem Reservoir near Jamestown. While it's not their home course, both BHS teams ran the course early in the season. Bismarck's girls team beat Fargo Davies for the top spot, while the boys took second behind Grand Forks Central.

"Some coaches feel you need to run a course before, and some kids like running it before," Reichenberger said. "But it's not a prerequisite to doing well. In 2015, we went up to Grand Forks and we won the state meet there without having run the course before. If the kids are prepared, they'll go and get it. The ones who really want it can be given a 5K anywhere and they'll go and get it done."

While cross country meets can and are run in just about any condition, good weather never hurts. Forecasts for the meet call for clear skies, which should make for an equal meet on all sides.

"This summer and fall have been so warm, the kids like it when it cools off," Reichenberger said. "Last year, it was about 25 degrees at the meet, with snow on the ground, but there wasn't any wind so it wasn't too bad. It's not an advantage or disadvantage to anybody. It's the wind that makes it feel cold, so we'll keep an eye on that, but I don't think weather will be a factor for anybody at the meet."

Reichenberger is confident is team will be prepared.

"When we get off the bus on Saturday, we'll be ready," he said. "The course won't have an impact on the outcome. The best teams and individuals will win on Saturday."

SHILOH'S WESTIN RANKED SECOND

In Class B, Shiloh’s Hannah Westin enters today’s race ranked second among Class B girls.

Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington is ranked No. 1.

Bowman County’s Jaci Fisher in 10th.

On the boys’ side, Bowman County is ranked No. 1. New Town is ranked third. Beulan-Hazen, led by top-ranked Ian Busche, is fifth.

Cole Spotted Bear is ranked second followed by Austin Wanner. Kaden Fuller of Shiloh is ranked eighth.

