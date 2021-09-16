Bismarck Marathon returns in a big way

The Bismarck Marathon is back in a big way.
After the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic, the 40th anniversary of North Dakota’s longest running marathon has something for everybody.
The kids' race kicked off the weekend festivities on Thursday. Beginning Friday options include a relay, 5K run and walk, 10K, half marathon, marathon, a virtual option and even a 2.5-mile run or walk with your dog. For fans just wanting to hang out and watch, bleachers are set up at the start/finish line.
For Bismarck Marathon committee chairman and co-race director Josh Askvig, race day could not come soon enough.
“The best way to phrase it would be excitement with a bit of tension,” he said. “We’re super excited to be back. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday. The tension part is with Covid. It has people concerned, understandably, but we’re really excited race day is here.”
With nearly 2,000 people signed up to participate, a busy day is planned.
“We tried to make it as normal as possible while being conscious of the times we’re living in now,” Askvig said. “The nice thing is we’re outdoors. People want to be outside. We’re hoping for good weather and sunshine to welcome the runners back.”
Askvig, a Minot native who attended Dickinson State and has lived in Bismarck for 15 years, speaks passionately about marathons. Not only that, he puts his money where his mouth is. He’s run the Bismarck Marathon four times and also competes in triathlons.
“At one point I ballooned up to 215 pounds. Long story short, I wanted to get healthy. Marathons and triathlons have been a great way of doing that,” he said.
Askvig will sit this year’s race out to stay focused on his operational duties with co-director Mark Momerak.
“I love marathons and I specifically love this race. The course, the people, everything,” Askvig said. “I’ll be there to help make sure people get what they need and welcome the runners back.”
The marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 2019 winner, Cesar Mireles of Richey, Mont., completed the 26.2 miles in just over 2 1/2 hours.
Participation numbers are right on par with 2019 and that’s despite Bismarck getting some serious competition on the marathon calendar. The Fargo and Boston Marathons both moved to the fall.
“It’s going to be a great weekend. We’re going to have a lot of fun,” Askvig said. “We’re so thankful for our sponsors that stuck with us. The volunteers for everything they do. We have so many people that are dedicated to making this a great event. We’re ready to rock and roll.”
