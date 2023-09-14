At least 2,100 runners of all ages are expected to participate in events for the Bismarck Marathon this weekend.

The MDU Resources-presented event will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.

This year, the route for all races will start and finish north of the Capitol Loop, an update from its previous location at Cottonwood Park.

The new course is USATF-certified, which allows runners to qualify for races like the Boston Marathon and record their official timing.

"I’m so excited to see our new and exciting route in action for this year’s marathon,” Josh Askvig, co-race director for the Bismarck Marathon said.

This year will also be the first that the Bismarck Marathon presents the Beiswanger & Nash Friend of the Bismarck Marathon Award. It will be presented to Lynn Beiswanger and David Nash before the race begins on Saturday.

Most events will take place on Saturday, including the MDU Resources Full Marathon, the Touchstone Energy Half Marathon, the BNSF Railway Marathon Relay, and the Sanford Health 10K. All of these races will kick off at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday will feature three free, community-themed events including the Bartlett & West Kids Mini Marathon, the Dreams in Motion Adaptive Race, and the Mandan Auto BisBark 4K.

The Scheels 5K race will take place on Friday.

The Bismarck Marathon is a nonprofit organization that supports local charities. Last year the race made a donation of $31,350 to 35 local charitable groups.

The Bismarck Police Department will have traffic controls at the intersection of Sixth Street and Boulevard Avenue throughout the day to support the safety of the runners. Volunteers will also assist with traffic control.

Registration is open to races until the day of the race. To register, visit www.thebismarckmarathon.com.