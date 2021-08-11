Bismarck Capitals win Babe Ruth World Series opener over host Eagle Pass, Texas

Isaac Mitchell drove in four runs and picked up the win on the mound as the Bismarck Capitals won their first game at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday.

Bismarck pushed five runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, turning a 7-7 tie into a five-run lead en route to a 12-7 win over host Eagle Pass in the first pool play game of the tournament for both clubs.

Mitchell, the third of three Capitals pitchers, picked up the win with three scoreless innings. He limited the host team to one hit, walked one and struck out two.

Michael Fagerland started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit. He walked five and struck out six. Fagerland went 1-for-4 and scored four runs.

Lucas Vasey, Max Vig, Gavin Lill and Marcus Butts each had a pair of hits for Bismarck. Vasey and Parker Sagsveen each scored two runs. Sagsveen and Tommy Kuhn each drove in a pair of runs.

Bismarck outhit Eagle Pass 11-5.

The Capitals are off on Thursday. They resume pool play on Friday against Tri-Valley, Calif., at noon.

