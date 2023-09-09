Mother Nature wasn't going to ruin Bismarck's Homecoming.

Fargo Davies wasn't either.

The Demons, benefitting from a pair of big plays in the passing game and a stout defensive performance, took down fourth-ranked Fargo Davies 22-3 in its Homecoming game on Friday at a rainy MDU Resources Community Bowl. Bismarck scored 22 unanswered points to capture its second straight victory.

"It's been a couple years since our school has won a Homecoming game," Bismarck senior quarterback Quin Hafner said. "It's a good feeling and we're just glad to get back to winning."

Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, the Demons (2-1) scored 14 points on two plays — the same exact play.

With just under seven minutes left in the first half, Hafner rolled to his right only to throw back to the left side of the field, where senior running back Carter Henke had circled past his man and was wide open near midfield. Henke outran the defense on his way to a 58-yard touchdown to put the Demons in front 7-3.

"It worked because their guys on the left side kept following our boot on the right, so we kept going that way and it was open every time," Henke said.

The play was so successful that the Demons elected to go back to it on the very next drive. And it worked just like the first time, only this one went for a 67-yard touchdown as Hafner again rolled to his right only to throw back to Henke along the far sideline. With the help of downfield blockers, Henke went into the end zone untouched as the Demons took a 14-3 into the half.

"Big thing was they were overplaying a lot of things we were doing and we knew we always had that in our back pocket," Bismarck coach Mark Gibson said. "Carter came to me and anytime he's open on that he comes to me and says 'nobody's on me' so if they're not going to guard it we're going to throw it. On the second one we were thinking they had time to adjust to it so we said to run it again and it was open again. Two big plays that we needed."

Hafner finished 9-for-16 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Henke's two receptions on the night went for 125 yards and he added 69 yards and a rushing touchdown on 19 carries as well.

That was all the support the defense needed as the Demons kept the Eagles (1-2) off the scoreboard in the second half, bending at times but never breaking.

Bismarck's defense set the tone on the game's opening drive despite surrendering a 20-yard field goal. The Eagles used a 76-yard pass play that went through the arms of two Demon defenders to set up a 1st-and-goal from the 2, but three straight carries yielded no yards and the Eagles had to settle for the field goal.

"Early in the game we had two guys where the ball goes through their hands and they go down and almost score on the play, and that's the difference of our mentality of our kids right now," Gibson said. "You go back to a year ago we're thinking 'here we go again' but they said no and we kept them out of the end zone and that's the switch we've been seeing with our guys."

Fargo Davies drove the ball into Bismarck territory on all four of its second-half drives, but came away empty every time. The Eagles stalled at the 8-yard line after missing a short field goal and then turned the ball over on downs at the Bismarck 28 on their second possession of the second half.

"Their D-line kicked our butt," Fargo Davies coach Wayne Werremeyer said. "Their D-line kicked our offensive line's butt all night. When you got guys in the backfield and they're a physical football team. We knew they were going to be a physical football team, but when their defensive line overmatches our offensive line like that, it's pretty hard to score in the red zone."

The Eagles were held to 48 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Fargo Davies fumbled the snap several times throughout the game, including back-to-back times on their third possession of the second half with the Eagles on Bismarck's 31-yard line. The Eagles lost a total of 12 yards on the consecutive botched snaps, forcing them to punt the ball. Their final drive got as far as the Bismarck 23-yard line before Bismarck senior defensive back Jeran McNichols intercepted a pass from Fargo Davies quarterback Gage Brewer at the 8-yard line to seal the victory.

"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Gibson said. "Offensively we kind of short-circuited on some things, but I could not be more proud of our defense and the effort of our kids."

After a winless 2022 campaign, the Demons have now won two straight and feel like momentum is on their side as they return to conference play next week looking to play spoilers to Legacy's Homecoming on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

"We're all more mature, bigger, strong faster than last year," Hafner said. "We just believe in ourselves a lot more than we did last year and we have all the confidence in the world right now."