Big inning lifts Capitals past A's

Nine men went to the plate for the Capitals against losing pitcher Avery Bogner, who was the victim of four unearned runs in the inning.

Huntington drilled his second triple of the game to start a two-run Capitals sixth inning. He finished the night 3-for-4 with two triples and three runs scored. Both of the triple went to right field, with is Huntington's off field.

"That's a very common thing for me. I don't pull the ball very often," said Huntington, a 6-foot-1, 155-pound 19-year-old who just completed his freshman year at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn.

He said he was relieved to see the ball start falling in safely.

"I came off a trip to Watford City and Williston, and I was squaring the ball up but people were making plays. It felt good to get a couple (batted balls) to finally hit the turf tonight," he said.

Mandan took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, utilizing an error and wildness by Capitals starter Mitzel to build a hitless rally. Two walks and a hit batter set up RBI walks to Brayden Bunnell and Binder.