Big comeback, late free throw lift U-Mary men

Jack Nelson will remember Thursday for a long time.

First, a famous chicken restaurant opened in Bismarck, then his University of Mary men’s basketball team tipped off at 5:30 p.m. and by its usual tipoff time, Nelson had his first home win courtesy of a big comeback and a clutch free throw.

The Marauders came back from a 41-33 halftime deficit to beat Minnesota State-Moorhead 80-79 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at the McDowell Activity Center.

“Consistency has been our biggest enemy this year,” Nelson said. “If we can find consistency, we have a chance to be OK.”

Jacob Jackson scored the winning point on a free throw with 3.1 seconds to play after stealing an inbounds pass. That point meant Gavin Baumgartner’s 3-pointer for Moorhead as time expired was for naught.

Jackson came off the bench to post a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kam Warrens also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kai Huntsberry’s string of five straight 20-point games ended, as he finished with 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

“Kai is obviously extremely talented and capable of carrying us, but we’ll be better if he doesn’t have to,” Nelson said. “The more players we have that step up, it’s harder to stop us. It’s easy to game plan for one really good player, but it’s harder if you have five or six guys that can beat you.”

The Marauders didn’t show much in the first half. They shot just 48 percent and made only three of 13 3-point shots.

“We just had to get the jitters out,” Warrens said. “We had to defend and get consistent with our offense.”

Instead, the Dragons had their way offensively after Dane Zimmer’s driving layup with 3:10 left in the first half staked the Dragons to a 39-29 lead. Zimmer ended the day/night with 10 points.

Moorhead went on a 9-3 run earlier on a series of driving layups and a long 3-pointer by 6-foot-10 junior center Jessie Bergh to extend the lead to double digits and it stayed there for most of the remainder of the first half.

Each time the Marauders cut the deficit to single digits, Moorhead had an answer. And despite scoring just two points in the last 3:09 of the first half, they still led by eight at the break.

Bryce Irsfeld, who opened the game with his team’s first five points, had 10 to lead all scorers at the break and finished with a game-high 21 points. Irsfeld’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 9:51 left in the half gave the Dragons the lead, 22-21, they held until U-Mary’s rally early in the second half.

Everything turned around at halftime. The teams exchanged baskets on their first two possessions, including a 3-pointer and a driving layup by Warrens that started an 18-5 Marauders run.

Jackson’s two free throws with 16:33 to play gave U-Mary the lead for good. “We knew they were a good offensive team, so we just had to attack their defense,” Warrens said. “Really, we just had to be solid on offense.”

U-Mary made nine of its first 13 shots in the second half, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers by Josh Sipes, to keep the Dragons at bay.

Warren’s three-point play with 4:11 left gave U-Mary a 75-65 lead.

Then things got dicey.

The Marauders turned the ball over four straight times and missed four straight shots. Irsfeld had a two 3-pointers, Gatdoar Kurth scored from inside and with 52 seconds left, Zimmer made two free throws to cap a 10-0 run and tie the game at 75-75.

“We just got a little too excited and went back to what we did in the first half,” Warrens said. “But our energy was good the whole time.”

Huntsberry broke the tie with a driving, turnaround jumper with 26 seconds left and Baumgartner followed with a Moorhead free throw to get within 77-76.

Warrens made two free throws with 6.8 seconds to play and Jackson stole the inbounds pass. But instead of running out the clock in the open court, he cut to the basket and was fouled with 3.1 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second for the winning points.

The Marauders outscored the Dragons 17-3 from the free throw line.

Baumgartner netted the last of his 19 points from the left corner as the horn sounded.

Gertautas Urbonavicius had 12 points and five rebounds for U-Mary, which outrebounded the Dragons 41-27.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0