Good defense and rebounding can help a basketball team win a lot of games.

Exhibit A: The Beulah Miners.

Beulah heads into this week’s state Class B boys basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center with 20 wins, a Region 7 title, the No. 8 ranking in the final Class B poll and the No. 3 seed in the B. It was defense and hitting the glass that carried the Miners through a tough Region 7 tournament.

“Defensively, we played really well in the regional tournament,” Miners coach Jeremy Brandt said. “We held our opponents to 29, 29 and 55. And holding Bowman to 55 (in the title game) was pretty good. I thought if we could keep them in the 50s it was going to be a good game. We’d be right there and have a chance to win.”

After opening the postseason with a 75-29 win over Heart River and a 52-39 semifinal win over Dickinson Trinity, the Miners faced a Bowman County squad that put up 70 points in a 70-55 regional win over Beulah in early February.

“We rebounded well and that was huge as well,” Brandt said.

Offensively, the Miners spread the wealth as usual.

“We were really balanced,” Brandt said. “We had six guys in double figures in the first game. Our balance has still been pretty good. Trace (Beauchamp) had 19 in the championship game but overall we had good balance throughout and it was different guys every night.”

Beauchamp, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, leads Beulah in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. Bennett Larson, a 6-6 freshman center, is next at 9.3 points per game and Aidan O’Brien, a 6-1 junior guard, is at 7.9. But the Miners have seven players averaging 6.5 or more points per game.

The Miners are averaging 60 points per game and allowing only 44.2. Beulah is 2-0 against state tournament teams, with an early-season 71-60 win over Powers Lake-Burke Central and a 51-46 victory over Shiloh Christian in January.

Brandt is hoping to keep the momentum going.

“We have the right formula this time of the year -- defending and rebounding,” Brandt said. “Offensively, we’ve been efficient. We’ve been able to have an inside-outside balance using our posts and with our guards getting to the basket. If we keep doing those things, we should give ourselves a chance on Thursday and from there on out.”

Beauchamp (6.4) and Bennett Larson (6.1) lead the team in rebounding. O’Brien and Beauchamp average 3.5 assists per game on a team that averages 19 assists a night.

The Miners (20-4) take on Region 3 champion Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (21-4) at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in their quarterfinal contest.

The Thunder are led by the high-scoring duo of Rylen Wick (16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Josh Moser (16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg).

“Two kids do the majority of their scoring and they have some nice role players around them,” Brandt said. “We’ll have to focus on them defensively. One of them posts up a bit, so we’ll have to defend that. The other shoots well from three.

“They look physical. They’re not real deep but we match up well as far as size.”

The Miners, who lost two major contributors to graduation off last season’s team that finished third in the region, will be making their 17th state Class B tournament appearance, their fourth since 2018. Beulah has one state title – coming in 2012 in a 51-49 win over North Star.

“It’s been an interesting year,” Brandt said. “Outside of us, I don’t think many people expected us to compete as well as we did in the region.

“But these guys have shown that they have taken advantage of the opportunity. We lost a lot of offensive punch but these guys put in the work last summer – in the gym, in summer league. Getting Aiden O’Brien back (from injury) gave us another good athlete, another strong defender. Tarren and Bennett have improved drastically. We’ve been able to go to them in the post and between them we get 18 points, 14 or 15 rebounds. We really didn’t have that post presence last year.”