Berry Jr. shines at Dacotah Speedway

With 83 percent of the six-night event complete, the Dakota Classic Modified Tour has been 100 percent Tom Berry Jr.

The Des Moines, Iowa, driver won his fifth straight feature on Wednesday and headed into Thursday night’s finale at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan with a commanding points lead in his drive for a second Tour title and first since 2019.

Berry needed just six laps to get from the outside of row three to the front of the pack and stay there. He also won his heat race from the outside front row to give him nine wins in 10 races.

Berry has won every feature and all but one heat race on the Tour this year. His third-place finish in the heat Tuesday in Dickinson means Steve Aprin’s record from 2011 of winning every race he entered in the Tour still stands. That doesn’t faze Berry, who went for a feature sweep Thursday.

“I was happy with two. And on the 2019 Tour we won one,” Berry said. “We’ve won five now and that’s pretty unbelievable. I’m thankful for everything that’s happened.”

Earlier, Shelby Williams of Bonham, Texas, came from the outside of row seven to win the IMCA Street Stock feature with a last-lap pass. It was Berry’s first win on the Tour.

But all eyes at the track and beyond were on Berry. Just before the green flag dropped in the IMCA Mod feature, it was announced that Southwest Speedway in Dickinson offered a $650 bounty on Berry. That wasn’t collected, as Berry led the last 24 laps of the 30-lap feature.

“It’s been good. I don’t know what else to say. Luck’s been on our side,” Berry said.

So far, the Tour has been Berry’s personal playground, beginning last Saturday in Jamestown where he started on the pole and took the checkered flag. At Nodak Speedway in Minot on Sunday, Berry started the feature fifth. At Williston Basin Speedway on Monday, Berry started the feature sixth, and at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson on Tuesday, he worked his way from 10th to the front.

On Wednesday, Mandan’s Shawn Strand led early but Berry charged from the start. He dived under second-place Ricky Alvarado with 25 laps left, then did the same for Strand with 24 laps to go.

“We’ve got a great car but we’ve had to earn it. We’ve earned it and we’re going to try to do it one more time,” Berry said.

Williston’s Travis Hagen finished the feature in second place, while Alvarado was third and Strand fourth.

Williams, meanwhile, made adjustments all night in IMCA Stock Cars.

“Everybody said I would probably be pretty good here. We have a track close to this,” Williams said. “I thought in the heat race I would be pretty good, but I was horrible. I changed everything I could for the B and got it pretty good, but I knew it still was good enough to compete with the guys up front. So, I changed some more, and here we are. They say you have to race the best to be the best.”

Williams chased the leaders for 24 laps, then with one turn left, he went low to pass Tour points leader Trent Grager of Sykeston for the win. Grager ran up front all race after starting fifth.