Kelsie Belquist’s state track meet weekend got off to a rough start.

The finish was a completely different story.

The New Rockford-Sheyenne junior standout stumbled early in her first race on Friday, the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles. She recovered from the spill and still won her heat and qualified for the finals.

On Saturday, Belquist won four state championships and set a pair of overall state records on the final day of the state track meet at the Bowl.

The rough start served as motivation for Belquist.

“It definitely did. I went to the 400 and I was just pissed, I was like that was not how I wanted it to go but it turned out well anyway,” Belquist said. “I thought I went out of my lane but the guy doing the flags was like, you’re good, so I just got up and just ran as hard as I could even though my legs were so dead.”

Belquist set a new overall record in the 200 later that day, a mark she broke again on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive state meet in which Belquist won four individual titles, helping the Rockets to a third-place finish in the team standings with 44 points.

She reeled off four straight titles, and two records, in a little more than three hours.

To start the day, Belquist broke her own state record in winning the 300 hurdles in 41.48.

A couple of hours later, she won titles in three consecutive events. Belquist ran the 400 in 56.56, the 100 hurdles in 14.36, just 0.03 seconds over Whitney Carlson’s state record of 14.33 in 2005.

She capped it off by turning in a new overall, Class B and Bowl record in the 200 for the second time in as many days, finishing in 23.94, with Elise Wisnewski of Central Cass close on her heels, crossing in 24.26.

For Belquist, the highlight of the weekend came in the first victory.

“Honestly I think it’s the 300 hurdles,” Belquist said “Just coming back after I fell and getting 41 – that’s been my goal all year, and I hadn’t been able to hit it, so I came in wanting to be able to do that. And then falling kind of brought me down, but it all just pushed me forward.”

The Rockets’ Elliott Belquist was named the Class B coach of the year.

Harms wins pair of titles

Avery Harms of Shiloh Christian picked up a pair of state titles on Saturday.

The Skyhawks senior recovered from a shaky start to win the 100 in 11.20, edging Xander Rath of Kindred (11.28) and John Kaldor of Hillsboro-Central Valley (11.29).

“I stumbled out of the blocks but then about 50 meters through, I just kind of realized I had to pick it up if I wanted to win it,” Harms said. “Fight or flight kind of kicked in.”

Harms had qualified with the fastest time in the 200 on Friday, and on Saturday he made it his second state title, clocking in at 22.72 to edge Tyson Enget of Powers Lake-Burke Central (22.8) and Logan Weninger of Carrington (22.89).

Harms didn’t have any expectations going into the finals.

“Honestly I didn’t really think about it much,” Harms said. “I didn’t really have any expectations. One of my teammates in the tent told me, just run because that’s all you can do. Just do the best you can do, just run.

“It’s surreal because my dad (Jeremy) was a state champ so it’s good to follow him.”

Harter wins triple jump

Kidder County senior Kennedy Harter finished her high school career with a state title in the triple jump.

Harter leaped 37-2 to take the title. Bottineau’s Kylie Simpson finished second (35-10.5) and Adlyn Eng of Central McLean third (35-0.25).

“My speed was working well and I was just staying calm,” said Harter, who was named the Class B senior athlete of the year.”

Harter got her winning mark on her second jump.

“They all felt pretty good. My second to last in finals was very not good and my last jump I scratched by a little bit but it was a good jump,” she said.

It was a strong finish to a tough spring season with the rough weather early on.

“Our first meet was in April,” Harter said. “We went all the way down to Bowman and it was like 80 degrees and then we didn’t have another meet for like three weeks.

“A lot of indoor drills and just working on little technique stuff. And then when we did get outside just really pushing on what we needed to do.”

Sparrow wins title in javelin

Daisy Sparrow of Central McLean wasn’t expecting to win a state title on Saturday.

The Cougars senior posted a PR of nearly six feet to win the javelin with a throw of 124-0. Genevieve Gruba of Enderlin took second with a mark of 123-5.

“My goal for today was to get to finals and then once I get to finals, just find a way to get on the podium,” Sparrow said. “I wasn’t gunning for first at all, I was just gunning for a spot on that podium.

“It’s awesome, it’s a surreal experience.”

Sparrow got the victory thanks to her second throw of the first flight, which eclipsed her season-best mark coming in of 118-0.5.

“My plant was good and I felt loose and ready to go, just felt ready to throw,” Sparrow said.

With Sparrow’s title and a victory by the Cougars’ 1600 meter relay team, Central McLean compiled 46 points, sharing the state team title with Central Cass.

Anna Skachenko, Leah Jacobson, Natalie Whitcomb and Morgan Snyder teamed up to turn in a winning time of 4:02.84, edging Lisbon (4:03.07) for first.

Notes

Taylor Wanner of Bowman County added a state title in the 800 to his earlier victory in the 1600.

The Bulldogs sophomore finished in 1:57.84. Christian Brist of Hillsboro-Central Valley came in second (2:00.13) and Jaron Olson of Kindred third (2:00.2), followed by four more Bowman County runners. Jonah Njos (2:00.39), Austin Wanner (2:00.72), Caleb Sarsland (2:00.91) and Gavin Lambourn (2:02.21) finished 4-5-6-7 to give the Bulldogs 24 points in the event.

Bowman County piled up 101 points, giving them a second-place finish in the team standings. Kindred won the title with 124, Hillsboro-Central Valley was third with 86. Austin Wanner was named co-senior athlete of the year along with Kindred’s Jack Packer. Jon Jahner was named the Class B coach of the year.

Logan Weninger of Carrington out-leaned Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Henry Nelson at the finish line to pick up a title in the 400. Weninger (49.71) edged Nelson (49.74) by 0.03 seconds.

Adyson Gerbig, Sophia Headley, Landyn Gerbig and Quin Andrew teamed up to give Bowman County a title in the 800 relay, finishing in 1:45.02.

Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington, who won the 3200 and 1600 titles on the opening two days of the meet, added a third individual title in the 800. The Lakers freshman finished in 2:17.67, with Jordyn Thorson of Southern McLean coming in second (2:19.11) and Madison Johnson of Carrington (2:19.11) third.

Wisnewski ran 12.05 to win the girls 100 for Central Cass. Anya Olson of Velva-Drake-Anamoose was second in 12.34, with Ella Olson of Fargo Oak Grove third in 12.35

Mayzee Jacobson, Decontee Smith, Grace Lemar and Wisnewski gave the Squirrels a state title in the400 relay, crossing in 48.86. Beulah was second in 49.92.

Trey Heinrich of Kindred swept the boys hurdles titles. He ran 39.97 to win the 399 hurdles, with Carrington’s Weninger second (40.39). He crossed the line in 14.55 in the 110 hurdles, with Tallen Thorson of Harvey-Wells County second (15.22).

Charlie Biewer, Xander Rath, Cam Schwartzwalter and Masen Allmaras combined for a win in the 400 relay for Kindred. Shiloh Christian was second in 44.41.

Hillsboro-Central Valley won two relay crowns. Micah Longthorne, Henry Nelson, Kason Buchholz and John Kaldor turned in a 1:30.32 to win the 800 relay. Longthorne, Buchholz, Christian Brist and Nelson ran 3:28.51 to take the 1600 relay.