Beazley, bats carry Larks to sweep of Mud Puppies

Drew Beazley played the role of two-way player perfectly the last two days for the Larks.

After firing five shutout innings on the mound on Monday night at Municipal Ballpark, the South Dakota State product homered and singled in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader as Bismarck finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Mud Puppies 6-3 at Municipal Ballpark. The Larks, now 15-8 on the Northwoods League season, had 30 baserunners in eight innings in the opening game, a comfortable 15-6 victory.

Beazley, originally from Johnstown, Iowa, came to Bismarck looking to find his stroke after a tough spring for the Jackrabbits.

"Mainly, I was looking to get my bat back, just kind of find my rhythm again at the plate. I kind of struggled this spring, so that's what I was hoping to do," he said. "So far, it's gone pretty well. It's such a fun group of guys to play with. Just trying to get better individually and help out this team any way I can."

He's doing that.

"He's having fun. Drew's a different cat. He's a very intense dude, very intense competitor. Right now, he's just having fun," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "That's the hard part of this game. When the game's over, good or bad, forget it and move on. Mentally, that's tough for younger guys, I get it."