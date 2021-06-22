Beazley, bats carry Larks to sweep of Mud Puppies

Drew Beazley played the role of two-way player perfectly the last two days for the Larks.
After firing five shutout innings on the mound on Monday night at Municipal Ballpark, the South Dakota State product homered and singled in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader as Bismarck finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Mud Puppies 6-3 at Municipal Ballpark. The Larks, now 15-8 on the Northwoods League season, had 30 baserunners in eight innings in the opening game, a comfortable 15-6 victory.
Beazley, originally from Johnstown, Iowa, came to Bismarck looking to find his stroke after a tough spring for the Jackrabbits.
"Mainly, I was looking to get my bat back, just kind of find my rhythm again at the plate. I kind of struggled this spring, so that's what I was hoping to do," he said. "So far, it's gone pretty well. It's such a fun group of guys to play with. Just trying to get better individually and help out this team any way I can."
He's doing that.
"He's having fun. Drew's a different cat. He's a very intense dude, very intense competitor. Right now, he's just having fun," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "That's the hard part of this game. When the game's over, good or bad, forget it and move on. Mentally, that's tough for younger guys, I get it."
Ryan Curran delivered the key hit in the nightcap, which took just 2 hours and 33 minutes with 1,450 fans in the stands.
Tied 3-3, Curran singled home Cal James and Beazley. The Larks added on one more when Kamron Hillman plated Curran with a single.
Beazley and Hillman each had two hits for the Larks. For Beazley, finding a routine has been key.
"Will does a good job balancing when I'm DH-ing, playing first, giving me a day off," Beazley said. "I'm feeling as I should be. Just trying to do my best out there and have some fun while I'm doing it."
Seth Brewer continued to pitch like an ace for the Larks. The three runs he allowed were unearned. The Northern State right-hander allowed just three hits and struck out eight.
"Seth threw the ball great again," Flynt said. "We made a couple mistakes in the one inning there, but he was really good."
Jordan Chappell pitched a clean eighth for the win and Bret Barnett, another SDSU pitcher, worked 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
"We have so many guys that can close," Flynt said. "I just need to keep them healthy, but we have some serious arms in the bullpen."
In the early-morning opener, the Larks had non-stop traffic on the base paths.
The home team banged out 13 hits, drew 13 walks, had three batters hit by pitches and another reached on an error.
The end result was a 15-6 win, which took 3 hours and 19 minutes with 1,920 fans on hand to watch.
"I love the energy today. It was awesome. These kids were pumped and ready to go at 9:30," Flynt said. "Then to come back in the second game here, (Minnesota) played well. They battled. They're short on players, but not short on heart."
In his first game of the season, in his third go around with the Larks, Brody Tanksley went 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs. Tanksley's college season at Indiana University Southeast went all the way to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
Hot-hitting Jaxon Rosencranz went 2-for-2 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.
"Jaxon is playing great. He's relaxed. His swing looks good and he's making great plays in the outfield," Flynt said. "He's a really good player."
Curran added a pair of hits and Derek Shoen reached base four times, including a trio of walks.
Winning pitcher Ryan Carmack was on point. The right-hander from Springfield, Mo., allowed just two singles and a walk over five shutout innings. He also struck out nine.
"Carmack was sharp. He's thrown a lot of innings already this year, that's why I took him out, but he was really good," Flynt said.
The Larks go for the four-game sweep of the series tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35.
