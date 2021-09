Battista, Carlson win Bismarck Marathon

Battista’s family has called Bismarck home for a year after relocating from Michigan following a residency and fellowship. He said the town has everything a family could want.

“It’s a small town but you still have enough options here, enough variety, and it allows you to spend more time with family, which is the most important thing, but also spend as much time with patients as possible,” Battista said.

And he made time to train for a race perfectly suited for a first-timer. “The course was amazing. Everything was set up nicely,” he stated.

Battista said there isn’t another marathon in his future yet. “I’m going to take time off to spend more time with my family because they really allowed me to train up to this. Now it’s family time.”

Carlson, meanwhile, turned in a personal-best 3:08:06 and more than 27 minutes faster than Missy Jansen of St. Cloud, Minn., was second in 3:35.41. She was third overall, beaten by only Battista and Frick on the men’s side. It was Carlson’s ninth marathon and her first victory in what she considered “a Saturday race.”

“My husband (Sten Carlson) is a pastor and we were looking for a Saturday race,” Carlson said. “I wanted him to come because he never gets to see me run.”