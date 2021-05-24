Zander looking forward to playing closer to home

Megan Zander made the jump from high school basketball to D-I successfully.

The 2019 Miss Basketball winner was second in scoring and rebounding last season at the University of North Dakota. Despite that, the former three-sport standout at Mandan High opted to make a change.

Zander will play her final three seasons much closer to home after committing to the University of Mary last month.

The versatile 5-foot-10 performer averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, who struggled to a 2-19 record. She started 18 of 21 games, had three 20-point performances, three double doubles and scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds in UND's final game against Nebraska-Omaha.

Opting to leave was difficult, she said, but the correct move in the end.

"I just felt like it wasn't the right fit for me at UND anymore," Zander said. "It was a hard decision. I did a lot of talking with my family and we decided this was the best thing to do."

Zander took a handful of other visits, but the tug of home prevailed.