Zander looking forward to playing closer to home

Megan Zander made the jump from high school basketball to D-I successfully.
The 2019 Miss Basketball winner was second in scoring and rebounding last season at the University of North Dakota. Despite that, the former three-sport standout at Mandan High opted to make a change.
Zander will play her final three seasons much closer to home after committing to the University of Mary last month.
The versatile 5-foot-10 performer averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks, who struggled to a 2-19 record. She started 18 of 21 games, had three 20-point performances, three double doubles and scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds in UND's final game against Nebraska-Omaha.
Opting to leave was difficult, she said, but the correct move in the end.
"I just felt like it wasn't the right fit for me at UND anymore," Zander said. "It was a hard decision. I did a lot of talking with my family and we decided this was the best thing to do."
Zander took a handful of other visits, but the tug of home prevailed.
"I felt like this was the right fit for me," she said. "I really like the (U-Mary) coaches and being closer to my family and getting to play close to my home city, I'm really excited about that."
Zander was part of a seven-player freshmen class back in 2019 at UND, which included fellow Miss Basketball finalists Lilly Keplin of Century and West Fargo Sheyenne's Maggie Manson. Coming in with a bunch of fellow first-year players made for an easier transition.
"It was definitely challenging at first, but it was a little easier since we were all coming in together," she said.
Leaving behind friends at UND was difficult.
"That was one of the hardest things for sure, but we're not too far away if we want to visit," Zander said.
Due to the coronavirus-related extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student athletes, Zander will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Marauders. She plans to study communications and marketing at U-Mary.
Preparing for next season has begun.
"We can do lifting and some scrimmaging," she said. "Just get ready for next year."
