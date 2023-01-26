Yankton sparks Thunderbirds' late rally in win over BSC

It was Jayden Yankton to the rescue for United Tribes Thursday night.

The freshman from Fort Totten, a Mr. Basketball finalist at Four Winds-Minnewaukan last season, scored 15 second-half points, 12 coming on four nothing-but-net three-pointers, as the Thunderbirds rallied to beat Bismarck State College 93-91.

Yankton came into the game averaging less than 5 points per game for the deep and veteran Thunderbirds. With leading scorer Famous Lefthand and Jayce Archambault on the bench with injuries, Yankton came up clutch. The Thunderbirds trailed 50-35 at halftime and by 13 with 10 minutes to go, before Yankton and fellow reserve Tristin Davis provided big second-half minutes.

"I've just tried to stay ready. Work hard in practice so that when they call my number I'm ready to go," said Yankton, who made all five of his shots in the game. "My teammates kept getting me the ball and the shots were going down. It was fun. Big win for our team tonight."

Yankton’s hot hand led a second-half shooting surge. After making just one of 18 first-half three-pointers, the home team connected on nine of 19 attempts from deep in the second half.

“We couldn’t get anything to go,” United Tribes head coach Pete Conway said. “Too much one-on-one. We weren’t moving the ball. That’s not characteristic of how we normally play.”

The Thunderbirds found it just in time, overcoming an epic night from Deonte’ Martinez.

The Mystics started hot and never let off in the first half.

Garrett Bader, a freshman from St. Mary’s, knocked down two early three-pointers, the second staking BSC to a 14-7 lead.

Bader stayed hot throughout, connecting for four threes and 16 points in the game.

Martinez was at a different level, though.

The former Mr. Basketball finalist at Minot High had 19 first-half points. The 5-8 guard flirted with a triple double when the night was done, amassing 31 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

“We tried everything against him,” Conway said of Martinez. “Didn’t matter what we did. He was unbelievable.”

Yankton’s fourth three of the game broke an 86-86 tie and gave the Thunderbirds their first lead since the opening minute. After two Jaden Hamilton free throws, Davis scored inside on one of DK Middleton’s eight assists. Davis finished with 11 points.

Jesse White’s circus reverse layup with 35 seconds left gave Tribes a four-point lead, but BSC came back. Down 93-91, Anthony Bertucci’s jumper to tie was off the mark at the horn.

“We’ve been in a lot of close games. Our guys are resilient. They do a pretty good job when games get tight,” Conway said. “This is what we expected. Give BSC credit. They played really well tonight.”

It likely would’ve went the other way without Yankton.

“I don’t think we win this game with Jayden Yankton,” Conway said. “We’ve told him, 'Your time’s coming, stay ready.' He was huge tonight.”

Middleton led the Thunderbirds with 21 points. Cayden Redfield added 15 points and six rebounds. Sylvester Union added 14 for United Tribes, which improved to 8-4 in Mon-Dak play and 14-6 overall ahead of a game Sunday at Bottineau against the Lumberjacks.

“Tonight was about defending our court against our rival,” Yankton said. “The atmosphere was great. Our fans were awesome. It felt good to be able to help our team get a win.”