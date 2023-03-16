Carson Yale demands a lot of attention, rightfully so, but a balanced effort by Des Lacs-Burlington was the difference Thursday night.

Yale, headed to Minot State to play college ball, had 14 points and 11 boards, but the Lakers had five players with seven points or more in a 55-48 win quarterfinal win over Thompson at the state B Thursday night.

“That’s the type of team we have. That’s when we’re at our best with everybody chipping in,” the 6-9 senior said. “State tournament, we all have to bring it and we did tonight.”

Braylon Fisher scored 13 points for the Lakers and Paxton Ystaas also was in double figures with 12 points.

“Team effort all the way through,” Des Lacs-Burlington head coach Chris Brown. “Someone always picked someone else up tonight. All the way up and down the bench. Everybody played a role tonight. Just a great team effort.”

Des Lacs-Burlington scored the final seven points of the first quarter to lead 15-9. Yale banked in an elbow three-pointer in the spurt.

It was much of the same in the second period.

Rylan Olson sank a three-pointer as Des Lacs-Burlington scored the first seven points of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 25-11.

Not much dropped for the Tommies, especially in the first half. Of their 26 first-half shots, just eight were on target, contributing to a 33-18 deficit at the break.

“It’s hard to get up by a lot of points in postseason basketball. I’ve been watching a lot of games. The teams are really even, so to get the lead was big for us,” Yale said.

The Lakers knocked down half of their 28 first-half shots.

The Tommies came out red hot in the third quarter.

Four straight threes on four consecutive possessions – three in a row by Drew Overby – brought the Tommies within 36-30.

“They came out and threw a couple of big punches, which we knew they would do,” Brown said. “Thompson’s a really good basketball team. I thought we were able to withstand them hitting those shots and we showed pretty good composure down the stretch.”

Jacob Starcevic, who scored a game-high 15 points for the Tommies, cut the deficit to 44-40 with a driving basket midway through the final quarter, but the Lakers finished the game on an 11-4 run.

“We knew they’d make a run, they’re a good team,” Yale said. “Against these good teams, you know it’s going to come down to the end.”

The Lakers were able to close the win, their 20th of the season, to set up a semifinal showdown against unbeaten Central Cass Friday night.

“Just a lot of fun. Great support from everybody in our communities tonight, so it feels great to get the win,” Yale said. “Another big one tomorrow. We know Central Cass is a great team, so we’ll have to be ready.”

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Thompson 48

DLB 15 33 44 55

Thompson 9 18 37 48

Des Lacs-Burlington – Ryan Olson 7, Braylon Fisher 13, Paxton Ystaas 12, Carson Yale 14, Ty Hughes 9. Totals: 22-52 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 Olson, Fisher, Yale, 8-14 FT, 44 Rebounds Yale 11, 9 Fouls, 8 Assists Olson 3, 11 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot Yale, 3 Steals 3 with 1.

Thompson – Drew Overby 13, Brayden Wolfgram 5, Karter Peterson 4, Thomas Schumacher 3, Gavin Krogstad 2, Braden Tyce 6, Jakob Starcevic 15. Totals: 19-56 FG, Three-pointers: 5-21 Overby 3, Wolfgram, Schumacher, 5-7 FT, 30 Rebounds Wolfgram 7, 15 Fouls, 7 Assists Starcevic 3, 3 Blocked shots 3 3 with 1, 6 Steals Wolfgram 3.

Records: Des Lacs-Burlington 20-6; Thompson 16-8.