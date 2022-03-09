Work ethic the root of Eaglestaff's epic season

Bismarck High School boasts a rich tradition in boys basketball.

The Demons have won 12 state championships, made 27 title-game appearances and this weekend will be the school’s 71st time in the state tournament. The Demons play defending state champion West Fargo in the last game tonight at the Bismarck Event Center.

One thing BHS does not have is a Mr. Basketball winner. That could soon change.

Treysen Eaglestaff is having one of the best seasons any high schooler in North Dakota has ever had.

He leads the state in scoring (31.2 points per game), and ranks in the top 10 in rebounding (8.5), assists (4.6), steals (2.9) and blocks (2.1). If we’re counting dunks, he’d certainly lead that category, too.

Basketball fans in Bismarck have seen his name in the newspaper many times and his face on TV a bunch, but did you know his favorite food is a chicken sandwich, preferably from Chick-fil-A? Or that in the ninth-grade, he was on the C-squad. He’s hardly a pampered prospect. Just ask his coach.

“There aren’t a lot of people that probably know this, but the fact is, he was a mediocre player in the eighth grade,” Wilhelm said. “I think that’s what makes this all so unique. It’s not like this is some kid that’s had everything go his way. That’s not the case at all.”

An early-teen growth spurt, which took him closer to his current height of 6-foot-6, certainly helped, but it’s his true gym-rat nature which has him headed to UND next year to play Division I basketball.

“Last Monday, we’re just a couple of days from WDA, and he’s at the Y playing 5s with a bunch of guys at 9 o’clock at night. I’m like, ‘what are you doing?’” Wilhelm said. ‘He’s just like, ‘I want to get better.’”

“With Treysen, it starts in practice. For the last three years, you can ask any one of his teammates, you can count on one hand how many times he’s lost a competition – offense, defense, rebounding. He leads by example. His teammates know the time he’s put in. He’s not someone that comes to practice and slacks off. He wants to get better at all times. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Eaglestaff and Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt are the two leading candidates for Mr. Basketball. In any other year, both would be a slam dunk. The two are good friends. They played on the same summer team and Hurlburt, who has signed with Colorado of the Pac-12, made multiple trips to Bismarck in the summer to hang out with Eaglestaff.

Winning the award would mean a great deal to Eaglestaff, not for the recognition or a self-serving reason, more for what it’s taken to get there.

“In middle school, nobody knew me,” said Eaglestaff, who attended Horizon Middle School in sixth and seventh grade before attending Wachter in eighth grade. “I didn’t think I’d be anywhere. Once my growth spurt hit, I started grinding. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just wanted to work as hard as I could and try to be a decent player.”

He’s blown by that, but it’s not all basketball for Eaglestaff.

--Favorite subject in school? Science isn’t bad. Anatomy, my teacher is Nick Kulas, is interesting.

--College major? Probably business.

--Favorite sport, other than basketball? Baseball. I throw like 85 (mph).

--Favorite non-basketball pro athlete? I liked Big Papi a lot (David Ortiz).

--Favorite pro teams? Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.

--Favorite NBA player? Jayson Tatum or Isaiah Thomas.

--What's the deal with your number (52)? My first year on varsity, my sophomore year, I had the last pick. I started doing good with it, so I stuck with it.

--Why UND? Growing up I wanted to play Division I basketball. UND is local. My great uncle (Robert Eaglestaff) played there. He was a legend. I like the coaches. With it being close, I can still see my mom often.

Before Treysen came along, Robert "Bob" Eaglestaff was the famous Eagelstaff. In high school, Bob scored a state-record 69 points playing for New Town High School and finished his career with 1,795 points. Treysen is closing in on 1,600. Bob played basketball at UND and was inducted into the school's hall of fame posthumously in 2004. Bob died of a heart attack at a powwow in Seattle, where he was a principal at a Native American school, in 1996.

Treysen said honoring his heritage is important.

"Having people to look up to, inspiring kids that you can get off the rez and you can do stuff, you can succeed, we need to get that out there," he said. "It's important to be a good example. To work hard and do the right things. That's what I want to do."

