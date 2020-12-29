Woodbury, Sabers roll past Watford City

Keagen Woodbury chose to play football in college.
Basketball would have been a fine Plan B, but he likes to hit people.
"The contact, I like the physical part of football," Legacy's senior point guard said. "I like basketball, I guess I just like football a little more."
"Yeah, he likes to foul," Legacy head coach Jason Horner joked.
Woodbury, headed to the University of Mary to play defensive back for the Marauders, displayed his significant basketball skills Tuesday afternoon against Watford City. The 6-foot guard, who leads the West Region in assists, poured in 24 points despite sitting for much of the second half in the Sabers' lopsided 102-34 win over the Wolves.
Woodbury, almost too unselfish at times, including passing up a number of open shots Tuesday to dish to his teammates instead.
"If I can kick it out to one of my teammates for an open 3, that makes me happier than if I score," said Woodbury, who is averaging 5 assists per game. "It's just fun to get everybody involved. We're a better team when everybody's scoring."
Horner could be heard telling his players to "take the layup" a number of times Tuesday in Legacy's largely empty gym. There were many wide open opportunities against the winless Wolves.
"The first few games they probably heard me say, 'drive and kick.' Today, they were almost overly unselfish," Horner said. "But they're playing for each other and that's a good thing too."
The Sabers improved to 2-2 with the victory. The combined record of the two teams Legacy has lost to -- Jamestown and Minot -- is 6-0.
Despite the early-season setbacks, Legacy certainly will be in the hunt when it matters most. A big reason is the Sabers' depth. Even with leading scorer Nick Kupfer (19 points per game) unavailable due to quarantine until after New Year's, 12 players scored Tuesday as Horner emptied the bench early and often.
Logan Wetzel poured in 17 points off the bench for the Sabers. Starters Zander Alberts (12) and Brady Burman (11) combined for 23 points. Ben Patton and Brett Martin had seven each in reserve roles.
"Finding minutes for everybody, while also keeping your best players on the floor as much as you can, is challenging," Horner said. "I've been on the other side of things where you're scrambling to find a couple guys to put in there to steal a few minutes, so it's a good problem to have. I'm not going to complain about having a deep team."
The Sabers scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game and 20 of the first 24 of the second against the Wolves, who committed 34 turnovers.
Legacy has allowed just 84 points combined in its last two games after dropping a pair of shootouts -- 84-75 to Jamestown and 86-82 to Minot -- to start the season.
"Defensively we haven't been as good as we need to be," Woodbury said. "We know we have to get better. Mostly it comes down to communication. We're going to keep working at it and we'll get back to where we need to be."
Horner never sugarcoats it.
"We got outworked against Minot and that was a lesson for us. If we can learn from that and if it never happens again, I'm OK with it," he said. "It just shows that every night you have to be locked in."
The upside clearly is there, however.
"If we do the little things right and play with some effort and execute like we're supposed to, I like this team a lot," Horner said.
The Sabers are right back on the court today. Hosting Williston (0-2) at 2:30 p.m.
