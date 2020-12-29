Woodbury, Sabers roll past Watford City

"The first few games they probably heard me say, 'drive and kick.' Today, they were almost overly unselfish," Horner said. "But they're playing for each other and that's a good thing too."

The Sabers improved to 2-2 with the victory. The combined record of the two teams Legacy has lost to -- Jamestown and Minot -- is 6-0.

Despite the early-season setbacks, Legacy certainly will be in the hunt when it matters most. A big reason is the Sabers' depth. Even with leading scorer Nick Kupfer (19 points per game) unavailable due to quarantine until after New Year's, 12 players scored Tuesday as Horner emptied the bench early and often.

Logan Wetzel poured in 17 points off the bench for the Sabers. Starters Zander Alberts (12) and Brady Burman (11) combined for 23 points. Ben Patton and Brett Martin had seven each in reserve roles.

"Finding minutes for everybody, while also keeping your best players on the floor as much as you can, is challenging," Horner said. "I've been on the other side of things where you're scrambling to find a couple guys to put in there to steal a few minutes, so it's a good problem to have. I'm not going to complain about having a deep team."