Wilton-Wing's Quam named second team all-state

Wilton-Wing's Hailey Quam has been named to the Class B girls all-state basketball team.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore, who led the Miners to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament and a 21-4 record, was one of 10 players selected to the second team.

Quam averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Miners. She shot 55 percent from the floor.

The all-state team is voted on by the North Dakota Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

Hettinger-Scranton's Sam Oase was one of five players named to the first team for a total of 15 players total earning all-state honors.

Oase, who was voted the Miss Basketball award winner earlier in March, led the Night Hawks to a 20-7 record, including an eighth-place finish at the state tournament at the Minot State Dome.

Headed to Black Hills State to play college basketball, the 6-1 Oase averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks per game.

Joining Oase on the first team are Abby Duchscherer of Kindred, Thompson's Mackenzie Hughes, Carlee Sieben of state champion Grafton and Westhope-Newburg's Ellie Braaten.