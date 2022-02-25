Wilton-Wing riding hot streak as Shiloh and Flasher deal with injuries to key players

Boys’ basketball in Class B Region 5 has been a three-team race that culminates today, the last night of the regular season. Whether it stays that way into tournament season remains to be seen following some dramatic turns of events in the past couple of weeks.

Serious injuries to arguably the best players from what had been the region’s top two teams – Shiloh Christian and Flasher – have left them possibly vulnerable to a third team ready to contend for a state tournament berth in Wilton-Wing.

“We are the underdog, I don’t care what anybody says,” Wilton-Wing coach Scott Wolff said of today's regular-season finale and ensuing postseason against Shiloh. “They are so deep. They have weapons all over the place and a bench that can go on forever. (Injuries) are not going to affect them like it does a Flasher.”

Flasher (8-2 Region 5, 17-3 overall) was cruising through the season with one loss until suffering its biggest loss on Feb. 11. The Bulldogs were gradually pulling away from Shiloh Christian when their do-everything senior Jace Freisz tore a knee ligament early in the third quarter. Shiloh immediately went on a 14-2 run and won the game 55-47.

The Bulldogs followed that with a 66-56 loss at Wilton-Wing. They have since righted the ship but there’s no doubt the absence of Freisz in the lineup is making a difference.

Freisz, a Dickinson State football commit, was averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds at the time of his injury. Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said Friesz has seen a surgeon and is rehabbing but no determination has been made as to his tournament status.

“The red flag would be if he could damage it further,” Nieuwsma said.

It’ll be a blow if Friesz can’t play.

"The guys really looked to Jace, both playing and emotionally and spiritually,” Nieuwsma said. “We’ve been working hard with other guys to expand their game.

"We have to rely on what we do. We’ve been focusing on rebounding and staying true to who we are.”

The Bulldogs were ranked as high as fifth in the state Class B poll before falling out of the top 10.

Shiloh, on the other hand, is ranked ninth. But eight days after their come-from-behind win, the Skyhawks (9-0, 18-3) were rocked when senior Carter England went down with a torn knee ligament in the first quarter of a 75-55 loss to top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Shiloh coach Brad Miller didn’t say England’s season is over, but he will not attempt to play before the region tournament.

“It’s not looking good at this point but you never know what kids could do,” Miller said. “Whether he’s going to be able to come back for the regional is yet to be determined. That’s going to be a one day at a time thing.”

England leads the Skyhawks in scoring (15 per game), rebounding (9), assists (3), steals (3) and blocked shots (2).

“He’s a unique talent and he’s been starting for us for three years and been on the varsity for four years,” Miller said. “He’s a special player. We don’t have anyone who can replace him by themselves. We’ll have to replace him by committee.”

Friday night against 17-3 Standing Rock, the Skyhawks used a balancing scoring effort to edge the Warriors, 78-73.

Wilton-Wing (9-0, 15-5) goes into today's game against Shiloh healthy.

The Miners have played very well since the Christmas break. They have gone 12-2 since losing three games at the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

“We went into that holiday tournament pretty sick. That whole tournament was bad,” Wolff said. “We’ve been healthy ever since.”

Wolff said the Miners will put pressure on the Skyhawks and on anyone they meet down the road.

“We got rolling and we got healthy and we’ve been on a roll," he said. "We’re probably playing our best basketball.”

The Miners’ team approach means any one of several players are capable of leading the team in scoring on a given night.

“It’s good timing,” Wolf said of today's game against the Skyhawks. “We’ll see where we’re at. I’m going to throw lots of things at them to see what’s going to work. If you’re going to a state tournament, you’re going to have to go through them at some time.”

